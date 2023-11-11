Black Friday, the great sales season begins

From America, like Halloween and many other fashions, the Black Friday, Friday extended to a whole week and beyond, full of discounts and offers like never before. But what will the next Black Friday 8 (the next sales season) be like for consumers? How much will they want to spend, and what will they be most interested in? The consultancy firm KPMG tried to photograph the upcoming trends in a survey of 1000 consumers. The first aspect that emerged is that the discount always attracts attention, but it is no longer the guarantee of sales success. Unlike other years the consumer will have a more rational, more attentive and cautious attitude in spending and choosing. Consumer associations are also convinced that at least 57% of people (in 2022 however they were 64%) are ready to make at least one purchase.

Black Friday, the reduction in the purchasing power of families weighs on the season

Obviously the long months in which inflation reduced purchasing power, further burdened by the incessant increases in rates (reflected on mortgages) and by concerns about the medium-term future due to the dramatic geopolitical events. All this has cooled a lot of desire for madness. On mortgages in particular you can see how much the rates have influenced: a monthly installment of 530 euros in 2021 quickly rose to an average of 860 euros this year. without forgetting the family savings “eaten” to defend themselves from the two years of the pandemic. Therefore, the consumer will inevitably wander around and waste more time choosing what to buy, looking for the cheapest and most satisfying alternatives. And how much does he intend to spend for the entire sales season which starts today and ends in January? The estimate made by KPMG is around 700 euros, more or less similar to that of last season. Fortunately, however, for the global economy, spending on leisure is expected to continue to grow. Almost 60% of people plan to have fun during these holidays in restaurants and bars while 35% will move into cultural areas by going to the cinema, theater or visiting museums.

Black Friday, more purchases of second-hand items, less electronics and appliances

Another interesting aspect of the types of purchases lies in second-hand items. Almost 50% of consumers will move in this direction, firstly because it is fashionable, secondly because there is the right belief that it could be good for the planet not to accelerate consumption but to recycle judiciously. In fact, there are no longer the same prejudices as before regarding used goods, but for the younger generations, “second hand” purchasing is seen as something that is in fashion and as a sustainable trend. Household appliances and electronic items, at least for this year, should not experience a boom in sales. According to the survey, only one in three purchases will be destined for this category. Some household appliance chains have started offering the “VAT-free weekend” since the beginning of the month and other companies, with less creativity, have moved from talking from Black Week to Black Year. In short, it seems that we will have to increasingly get used to experiencing a 12-month long discount season.

