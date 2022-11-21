It’s Black Friday again on Friday, November 25. Online stores expect huge crowds during the annual event, but how do you prepare for the offers? We help you on your way.

It is now a fixed point: web stores expect it to be considerably busier this week, because everyone comes to do their Black Friday sales. Customers are urged to do their shopping early to avoid problems such as delayed shipments.

What exactly is Black Friday?

Black Friday started in the United States as an unofficial national day on which shops offer as many products as possible. This traditionally happens on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

It is an amalgamation of ideal bargain conditions: many people have fall bonuses, are free around Thanksgiving and want to buy presents for Christmas during that period. In the United States, it has led to overcrowded shopping centers for decades, where there is sometimes even a fight to get the bargains first.

In recent years, Black Friday has also become increasingly popular in the Netherlands. Although Thanksgiving does not play a role here, it is usually a weekend just before Christmas Eve, for which gifts are also bought on a large scale.

Okay, so I just have to pay attention on Friday, November 25?

Secretly, Black Friday is now more than one day. In the run-up to that Friday, the offers are already starting at many stores, with the biggest hits on Friday. After that, there are also deals on weekends. At the time of writing, several stores are already offering their bargains.



Next Monday, November 28, is in turn ‘Cyber ​​Monday‘, the day on which specific webshops come up with some great offers. Added together you can hunt for bargains for about a week and a half.

What deals can I count on?

Black Friday is often a big event in the tech field, with cheaper televisions, smartphones, game consoles and other devices. It probably won’t be any different this year.



However, it remains to be seen how big the offers are exactly this time. It’s another crazy year for tech companies, as some still have to recover from chip shortages due to the corona crisis. The PlayStation 5 game console is still poorly available, so the chance of a discount is quite low. After all, retailers know that their limited edition will be sold anyway.

How do you track what’s on Black Friday?

Together with tech site tweakers this year, we’re researching the biggest tech deals on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. We also try to distinguish the real offers from fake bargains, where companies secretly raise the price and then ‘lower’ it again.



Below you will find an overview of offers that they have already spotted:







