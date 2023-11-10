10/11/2023 – 15:52
Stanley fans can also now take advantage of the brand’s offers during Black Friday: cups and thermoses are up to 50% off on the official website. The discount lasts for up to 13 days from this Friday, the 10th, but it’s worth making sure to purchase before stock runs out. Check it out here.
One 473 ml Thermal Beer Cup, for example, costs R$ 110, with installments in up to 9 interest-free installments. The item is sold in green, blue, burgundy, black, white and yellow. With a double wall with vacuum insulation and an opener attached to the lid, Stanley promises thermal preservation of up to 4.5 hours.
- Another item with 40% off is the 709 ml Thermal Mug. The discounted price is R$132, with the colors green, blue, red, black or white. Thermal preservation capacity of up to 5 hours without ice.
- A Stanley Quick Flip Thermal Bottle 710ml The brand costs R$ 122.50. It has an anti-leak lock on its lid and comes with a handle for everyday carrying. The drink stays cold for up to 12 hours, or up to 40 hours with ice cubes.
- It’s also worth checking out the Matte Thermal Gourd. With 236 ml, it promises a hot drink – chimarrão – for up to 45 minutes. With five color options, the gourd costs R$160.
