From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/11/2023 – 15:52

Stanley fans can also now take advantage of the brand’s offers during Black Friday: cups and thermoses are up to 50% off on the official website. The discount lasts for up to 13 days from this Friday, the 10th, but it’s worth making sure to purchase before stock runs out. Check it out here.

One 473 ml Thermal Beer Cup, for example, costs R$ 110, with installments in up to 9 interest-free installments. The item is sold in green, blue, burgundy, black, white and yellow. With a double wall with vacuum insulation and an opener attached to the lid, Stanley promises thermal preservation of up to 4.5 hours.