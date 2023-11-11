Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 20:41

The opening of a Black Friday promotion at an Eletro Shop appliance store, in the center of Macapá, in Amapá, left 40 people injured on the night of Friday, the 10th. The riot happened after people gathered at the entrance to the unit. They waited for the doors to open.

Videos on social media show the moment the store opens and customers rush to grab the products on sale.

Many were trapped near the entrance, fell and were trampled.

The images also show blood marks on the floor.

According to a statement from the Amapá government, the riot took place on Friday night. At around 5pm on Saturday, there were still two people admitted to the Emergency Hospital (HE).

According to the Civil Police, a police investigation was launched to determine the circumstances of what happened.

The Amapá Consumer Protection Institute (Procon) notified the company, which could be held responsible for not having organized the entry of people.

In a statement, Eletro Shop regretted the incident. “Rede Eletro Shop expresses solidarity and is in direct contact with the injured people already identified, providing the necessary support”, he says.

The company reported that it had previously notified the Military Police and called emergency services from Samu to provide care to the injured.