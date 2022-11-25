Black Friday what are the date with the discounts? Black Friday starts onlast Friday of November (this year on the 25th) to then end with the Cyber ​​Monday Monday 28 November. Below you will find one selection of product offers at discounted prices for the car and the motorist with the most interesting products: there are many discounts also at car dealerships and in stores that sell auto accessoriesbut also for magazines or model cars.

Car accessories gift ideas for men or women

The period of Black Friday is the one in which you try to buy objects, appliances, car accessories and so on by exploiting special offers also reserved for cars for motorists!

Echo Auto 2

Echo Auto is a smart device that connects toAlexa app on your phone and plays content from your car speakers from the AUX input or by connecting to your smartphone’s Bluetooth. Thanks to the 8 microphones and long-range voice recognition, Echo Auto is able to hear you despite the music, traffic noise or air conditioning.

Amazon Echo Auto Bluetooth driver assistance device

Through this nice accessory for your car, discounted on Amazon thanks to Black Friday 2022 you can also interact completely with your smartphone in complete safety while maintaining high attention while driving.

👉 Buy Amazon Echo Auto 2

Portable car compressor

If you are hikers and often go out on off-road trips with your car, or you are a mountain lover, you may have had to inflate your tires to have more grip on the winding roads and avoid possible punctures. Sometimes it can also happen to forget this and arrive on site with flat or unsuitable wheels. Without a petrol pump nearby it would be difficult to inflate the tires, unless you have a comfortable one with you portable car compressor.

Car portable compressor

We recommend Rexmeo, with built-in two 2600mAh 18650 high-capacity Li-ion batteries, it ensures the continuous operation of the inflator up to 30 minutes at 35 psi. Furthermore, thanks to its LED flashlight, it will be able to inflate your tires even at night or in poorly lit places!

👉 Buy REXMEO portable car compressor

Buture 4 in 1 Car Jump Starter

If you are a buyer with a more refined palate and who does not give up the functionality of having multiple accessories enclosed in just one, thecar starter Buture it suits you. Car battery starter, portable compressor, Power Bank and equipped with a very comfortable LED torch (all adjustable from its comfortable display) will be useful to have in the car for your outings.

Battery car starter Black Friday offer 2022

👉 Buy Buture multifunctional 4 in 1 car jump starter

Wallbox Wall electric car charger

With the increase in sales of electric cars, it would be convenient for every owner of an EV vehicle to have one car charging station installed at your home. Thanks to the Black Friday 2022 offers that grace us with prohibitive prices, we can think of buying the product Wallbox Pulsar Plusa home wall electric car charger equipped with a charging power from 1.4 kW to 7.4 kW in single-phase systems or from 4.2 kW to 22 kW on three-phase systems.

👉 Discover types of columns and connectors for electric cars

👉 Buy the Wallbox wall electric car charger

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay infotainment device

With this practical infotainment device it will be possible to use Android (Android Auto) and Apple (Apple CarPlay) devices on your perhaps dated vehicle (vintage car), or one not equipped with a multimedia system, and catapult yourself directly to the present and to innovation, enjoying of the convenience of having a handy interactive “on-board computer”.! You do not need to connect the device to the phone via cable (although there is the possibility of recharging the phone via the USB port) and connect it via Bluetooth. It supports all devices having at least Android 10.0 and iPhone X.

Car infotainment device

👉 Purchase the car infotainment device

MaFra car cleaning products

If you are a clean freak and care about having a clean car at all times, don’t miss out on the discounts up to 30% on many MaFra products until 27 November.

Maniac Line for Ma Fra surfaces

👉 Buy MaFra car cleaning products

Black Friday discounts 2022 car purchase

On Black Friday you can find interesting discounts in the purchase of cars with different offers designed just for these days.

Discount Alfa Romeo TONALE

Among the Alfa Romeo offers valid in November with Black Friday 2022 we find the TONALE FAST 160HP HYBRID from 399 euros per month with a 1-year extended warranty. This loan provides for an advance of 10,340 euros and 36 monthly installments of 399 euros, while the final residual installment is equal to 27,013.12 euros (TAN 6.95% APR 8.16%). The Offer is valid until 30 November 2022.

Marco Paternostro’s Alfa Romeo Tonale road test

Discover all our plug-in Hybrid car road tests

👉 Alfa romeo price list || 👉 Ads used ALFA

DACIA discounts

In November with DACIA ALL-IN, you can take home the new Dacia Duster from €5 per dayi.e. from 150 € month installment with 3 years of fire theft and 3 years of routine maintenance included in financing. Advance €5,000, TAN 6.49% – APR 8.37% – 36 installments, Final installment €10,380 or you are free to return it. Subject to DACIAFIN approval. Info and conditions at the participating network.

Front view new Dacia Duster

👉 DACIA price list || 👉Used ads DACIA

Ford discounts

As for the Ford discounts for Black Friday, the Fiesta is offered with discounts of up to 2,600 euros thanks to the financing Ford idea which provides for zero down payment and installments of 305 euros per month. For the Ford Ecosport, there are discounts of up to 4,500 euros and installments of 317 euros per month with no down payment. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is offered from 932 euros per month and an advance of 5,000 euros.

👉Ford price list || 👉 Used FORD ads

Fiat discounts

There FIAT Black Friday promotion valid from Friday 23 November until Monday 26 November. Furthermore, only for these days, it will be possible to benefit from further advantages on the purchase of cars ready for delivery, without the need for exchange or scrapping. For example, in case of zero down payment, Fiat Panda starts at 7,000 euros while the The new 500X starts at 15,000 euros with financing and first installment in nine months. Also thanks to the “Black Friday” initiative, it is possible to get behind the wheel of the iconic Fiat 500, also in the convertible version, starting from 9,950 euros. For those looking for space, technology, personality the Tipo family is available which is proposed, again thanks to funding, by 10,900 euros for the 4-door typefrom 11,900 euros for the 5-door and from 13,000 euros for the Tipo Station Wagon.

👉 FIAT price list || 👉 FIAT used ads

Hyundai discounts

Hyundai Italia launches a special promotion for Black Friday 2022, dedicated to all those who buy one of the new Hyundai models with a choice of i10, i20, IONIQ and Tucson. Anyone who enters into a contract between November 16 and 30 will be entitled to a Black Friday Extra Bonus of up to €1,000 with an overall customer advantage of up to €4,650 in the event of exchange or scrapping.

👉 Hyundai price list || 👉 Advertisements used HYUNDAI

KIA special offers

All official Kia Italia dealers are also joining Black Friday 2022! The most striking of these promotions will affect a limited number of Kia Soul limited edition, offered at a truly unrepeatable price. Less than 19,000 euros for a car equipped with every comfort (dual clutch automatic transmission, two-tone paint, aesthetic SUV Pack, satellite navigator, touch-screen radio, dual-zone automatic climate control and much more) offered with the free 24-month/30,000 km Kia Care Scheduled Maintenance Package .

👉 KIA price list || 👉 KIA used ads

Models and collectibles

If you love collecting and model cars, there are many websites that participate in the initiative proposed by Black Friday 2022. If your passion is Formula 1the premier class of motoring, we cannot but recommend you to visit it official F1 shop with many discounts thanks to the code F1RB to be entered before completing any purchase.

Discounted subscriptions and special offers to Elaborare Black Friday magazine

Also on the reading front there is no shortage of special offers and opportunities. Those who are passionate about performance cars, sporty and off-road driving cannot miss the opportunity of this offer: 2 historical magazines of reference for enthusiasts, To elaborate (the reference for “performance” for 22 years) ed Process 4×4 the only Italian magazine specializing in outdoor life in off-road cars offer 2 annual subscriptions at discounted prices.

For a nice gift to a man there are three interesting offers not to be missed. Subscriptions to CLASSIC, TUNING and 4×4 magazines for sports, classic and off-road car enthusiasts.

Gift for a man passionate about sports, classic, historic and off-road cars

What does Black Friday mean?

What does it mean Black Friday? Black Friday it means “Black Friday” and it is the day after Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving in the United States (holiday of Christian origin) that falls on the fourth Thursday of November when schools and many companies they bridge on the following weekend. In fact, Black Friday scores the start of the holiday shopping season.

What are the days when there are Black Friday discounts? Black Friday always falls in fourth Friday in November and this year it will be Friday 25 November.

How long is Black Friday?

In theory the Black Friday would only last one daythat of the fourth Friday of November, then on November 25th even if we tend to anticipate the offers from Monday to make them valid throughout the Black Friday week.

👉 I notify: to stay updated and receive the latest news on your email subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE“

👉 Leave a comment on our FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK