Black Friday | Katja Kurkinen was expecting a Black Friday offer for a winter jacket, but was disappointed – This is how stores are now playing tricks with artificial discounts

Katja Kurkinen would rub her eyes when looking at the price of her dream winter coat during Black Friday. It was probably a gimmick that is popular with many retail chains, especially at this time of year.

It is quite challenging for the consumer to follow the development of prices, says researcher Essi Pöyry.

Oona Laine HS

10:10 | Updated 11:13

One or two a week ago, Kaarinian Katja Kurkinen looked at the online stores’ winter coat offerings. I received a nice down jacket that cost 149 euros. Kurkinen decided to wait for the discounts published under Black Friday.

Soon the shops started to advertise their offers. Kurkinen’s coveted winter coat was also sold at a 60 percent discount – but for 149.90 euros, which is even a little more expensive than a moment ago.