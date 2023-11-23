Thursday, November 23, 2023
Black Friday | Don't buy anything day is also celebrated on Friday

November 23, 2023
The aim of the theme day is to stop people from considering the necessity of shopping and to remind them of the effects of their choices on the environment.

On Friday we are celebrating the international Don’t Buy Anything Day. The theme day, which stresses the criticality of consumption, has been deliberately scheduled for the same day as Black Friday, a big shopping party that originated in the United States and also spread to Finland.

According to the Nature Association, which coordinates the day in Finland, Don’t buy anything day has been celebrated in Finland since 1993 from and its original idea was to challenge people to try a shopping strike for one day.

“In the midst of nature loss and climate change, Finns who consume more than three Earth’s worth of natural resources should have a consumer-critical attitude every day of the year. A one-day shopping strike is a good start, but forming sustainable consumption habits requires time and repetition,” says a spokesman for the Nature Association. Suvi Rajamäki in the union’s bulletin.

