With the Good End in the past, now we only have to wait a couple of days for Black Friday to begin. However, Xbox users can already enjoy a series of discounts, as long as they have an active account xbox live gold.

At this time you can not only enjoy the already classic Deals With Gold, but also a number of Black Friday-related deals are now available for all Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users. Here we find discounts that include new games and some classics.

–Star Ocean: The Divine Force – 20% discount.

–Shadow Warrior 3 – 50% off.

–Hitman 2 – Gold Edition – 85% discount.

–A Plague Tale: Requiem – 20% discount.

–South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition – 70% discount.

–Far Cry 4 – 67% discount.

–Eternal Rise – 90% discount.

–superliminal – 50% off.

–XCOM Enemy Within – 80% discount.

–red dead redemption – 50% off.

These are just some of the offers, and you can check the full list of discounts here. On related topics, the Xbox Series S receives a discount for Black Friday. Similarly, Phil Spencer talks about the presence of Xbox on mobile devices.

Via: Xbox