With the Good End in the past, now we only have to wait a couple of days for Black Friday to begin. However, Xbox users can already enjoy a series of discounts, as long as they have an active account xbox live gold.
At this time you can not only enjoy the already classic Deals With Gold, but also a number of Black Friday-related deals are now available for all Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users. Here we find discounts that include new games and some classics.
–Star Ocean: The Divine Force – 20% discount.
–Hitman 2 – Gold Edition – 85% discount.
–A Plague Tale: Requiem – 20% discount.
–South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition – 70% discount.
–XCOM Enemy Within – 80% discount.
–red dead redemption – 50% off.
These are just some of the offers, and you can check the full list of discounts here. On related topics, the Xbox Series S receives a discount for Black Friday. Similarly, Phil Spencer talks about the presence of Xbox on mobile devices.
Via: Xbox
