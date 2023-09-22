From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/21/2023 – 17:00

According to the “Black Friday 2023 Guide”, 95% of website visitors do not convert on the first visit. On average, consumers need to access the same website three to four times before they feel comfortable making a purchase. Alone, retargeting campaigns – focused on sales conversion – cover 20% of consumers with the potential to buy from a brand. The information is from global martech RTB House.

+ Marcos Mion is confirmed for the event that opens Mercado Livre’s Black Friday 2023

Internal data from RTB House shows that keywords last Black Friday were a quality criterion, which should be repeated in 2023. While data related to impressions and conversions recorded a drop compared to 2021 – reinforcing consumers’ lower enthusiasm for the date in the last year – other KPIs, such as conversion value and average ticket, performed similarly to or above what was recorded in the previous year.

Despite the drop in impression values ​​(-7.8%) and conversions (-50.3%), consumers who were actually sensitized and who made purchases during the Black Friday period were willing to make higher investments: the average ticket of purchases was 132%, that is, those who purchased on Black Friday 2022 opted for more expensive items. For retailers, this meant a loss in volume of engaged users in 2022, but, on the other hand, significant gains in conversion values ​​and average ticket.

For 2023, in a more stable scenario and without another major event vying for consumer attention – as happened with the World Cup in 2022, which started in November – the tendency is for Black Friday to bring together the best of both worlds: more people engaged and willing to make purchases during Black Friday along with maintaining high rates related to conversion value and average ticket.