Over four out of five Italian consumers (84%) are interested in buying during Black Friday (Friday 25 November 2022) and Cyber ​​Monday (Monday 28 November), the PwC study confirms. Visiting e-commerce platforms and sites of online shopping giants such as Amazon is confirmed as the main research method for sales.

47% will make purchases if they think there is a sufficiently convenient offer, while only 7% say they are not interested in buying. Among Italians interested in shopping, four out of five (82%) will buy items for themselves, while 65% will buy products for their families.

Erika Andreetta, Emea fashion & luxury leader and PwC Italia partner, explains: “Our data shows that the most purchased during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday will be electronic and technological products, as well as those from the fashion sector, including clothing for adults, shoes and accessories, preferred by two out of five Italians (41%).Then are household items (21%), health and beauty products (20%) and books (19%)”.

In 2022, Italians saw an increase in prices in all spending categories compared to the previous year: the segment with the most marked increase is food and beverages (96%), followed by travel and leisure ( 83%), health and beauty (83%) and clothing, shoes and accessories (83%).

For eight out of ten Italians, inflation and the increase in energy and food prices will change purchasing behavior. More than a third of the sample interviewed declares that they will only buy what they really need (35%), 18% will buy cheaper products (18%), while 13% will shop in stores with more convenient and competitive prices (13 %). Only one consumer out of five declares that he will buy less than he would have done in past years (17%).

In light of current events, 35% of Italians are aware that Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals will be less convenient due to rising costs for businesses. One in four Italians also expects that some products will not be available due to the increase in procurement costs and possible interruptions and delays along the supply chain.

PwC research shows that the average receipt of Italians for purchases during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday will amount to 222 euros, down from the average amount spent per person in 2021, equal to 241 euros. Men expect to spend more than women, with an average receipt of 253 euros against that of 191 euros for women.

34% of the sample said they wanted to contact digital aggregators of offers, while 23% wanted to buy by visiting the websites of specific brands. Other common forms of research include consulting emails and newsletters from brands and retailers (24%) and newspaper and magazine advertisements (12%).

The choice of digital shopping for more than half of the sample interviewed is motivated by the possibility of receiving the items at home with home delivery services. PwC data shows that a third of the purchasing budget will be spent in physical stores, 8% will be spent online with click and collect methods, while 4% using voice recognition devices.

The credit card continues to be the most popular payment method and is preferred by 47% of Italians. Followed by PayPal (34%), the use of cash (10%) and mobile payment services, such as Apply Pay (3%). Only 2% plan to use ‘buy now, pay later’ service providers.

From the PwC survey, 64% of the sample interviewed say they have never returned an item bought during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, while 21% said they have made returns, but no more than they would have done in shopping experiences not related to Black Friday. Only 8% said they returned more items than usual, compared to purchases made at other times of the year.

The perception of not having obtained a particularly advantageous offer weighs negatively on Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday shopping experiences, followed by problems related to lack of stock and the difficulty of finding the desired items.

According to PwC data, nine out of ten Italians (90%) say that sustainability will influence their shopping behavior during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Consumers will try to have more sustainable behaviors by trying to buy only the products they need, trying to avoid impulse purchases, looking for offers on sustainable brands and paying attention to quality as well as price.