Although we have already been immersed in the Christmas spirit for several weeks, there are only a few days left until this magical period officially begins. In Spain, the Christmas Lottery draw seems to kick off a few days of celebration in which there will be no shortage of gifts. However, you don’t have to wait for Santa’s arrival to treat yourself, and that’s because Amazon has extended the trial period of one of its services most popular.

If you love listening to music at all hours, pay attention: the trading giant on-line gives you three months of subscription free to your platform. It is about Music Unlimitedhe streaming musical from Amazon and one of the best alternatives to Spotify. Normally, the trial period is 1 month, but thanks to Christmas, you can now enjoy a three-month free trial.

This promotion will be active until January 10, but don’t miss the opportunity to spend Christmas with the best soundtrack (without a single ad!). Christmas carols, podcasts or your favorite artists are waiting for you at Music Unlimited.





I want to try Music Unlimited



What Music Unlimited includes

The Music Unlimited platform offers 100 million songs and also podcasts for fans of this format, all of this no ads. It also offers the ability to listen offline so there is no coverage to interrupt your listening, while offering unlimited song skips so you listen to only what really interests you.

This service should not be confused with Amazon Music Prime, a platform that is included in the Prime subscription. In it you can access two million songs a month without advertising, compared to the 100 offered by the paid version. In addition to the number of contents, the difference between the two also lies in the quality of the sound, with Music Unlimited being a superior option suitable for music lovers.





How much do you pay for Music Unlimited?

Any time is good to listen to music. freepik

As usual, Music Unlimited has a 30-day trial period, which, thanks to Christmas, has been extended to 3 months. Once enjoyed, the platform It has a price of 10.99 euros per monthrenewing automatically and can be canceled whenever desired.

But, How much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost if I already have Amazon Prime? The subscription to this service is independent of Prime, so the price is 10.99 euros per month.





I want to try music unlimited







What is the difference between Amazon Music Prime and Unlimited?

Although many confuse both services, we must not lose sight of the fact that they are not the same subscription. And Amazon offers two differentiated services so that all users can find what best suits their tastes, needs and pockets.

So, Amazon Music Unlimited It is ideal for those who cannot stop listening to music all day: it gives unlimited access to all the songs and functions of the platform and is priced at 11 euros per month once the trial period has passed (three months now and four months later). you are already Prime).

However, Amazon Music Prime It is a more conservative proposal and, therefore, offers a limited selection of music, artists, albums and songs. Of course, all people who are already subscribed to Prime have access without having to pay extra.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, based on their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to purchase through 20decompras articles, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

At 20Minutos we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.