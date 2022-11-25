from Laura Cuppini

Not recognized as a stand-alone psychiatric condition but falls into the category of serial hoarding. How to recognize the signs and advice to avoid reaching dramatic consequences, such as economic failure

Black Friday, Black Friday. Especially for our wallets. The expression originally means the Friday following Thanksgiving Day, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States. Since the 1950s Black Friday considered the start date of Christmas shopping, but only in the 80s did it take on its current meaning and gradually spread all over the world thanks above all to the possibility of making purchases online. Black Friday, as well as other sales periods, is an opportunity to save money and (sometimes) do good business, but it can also represent a strong incentive to the so-called compulsive shopping. That is the pathological version of the (normal) gesture of buying something you need. The compulsive buyer is not driven by the need for an object, but by an emotional drive that tends to become obsession. It is estimated that in Italy 5.5% of the population suffers from it (above all young women), but it is difficult to arrive at a diagnosis because the disorder can manifest itself at different levels of severity, causing discomfort without leading to full-blown pathology.

The alarm bells When it becomes compulsive, shopping is no longer a pleasure, because it is connected to tension, discomfort – he explains Paula Mosini, psychotherapist of Humanitas Psycho Medical Care —. The patients who come to us are often in dramatic conditions: they have spent all their money (sometimes exorbitant amounts), lied to their families, made secret purchases. They recognize the problem only when the damage is irreversible, such as broken emotional ties. And there are patients who cannot pay for treatment because they have run out of money. It is difficult for them to find help in local services (general practitioners, mental health centres), which have more serious situations to deal with. Compulsive shopping is not recognized as a psychiatric illness, but it has a clinical dignity that deserves attention. The problems begin when our system for finding contentment, consolation and gratification (“make the day straight” or even just feel better), often, if not regularly, switches from the purchase. So an alarm bell the frequency. Or when you find yourself, almost without deciding it, with a purchased item. Also the loss of willpower a signal not to be underestimated. then there the excess, the tendency to buy things at higher prices than we could actually afford. But above all it must be considered the emotional meaning: when shopping is linked to a need, a need for satisfaction, a sense of abstinence (therefore an almost physical need) it is time to start worrying. See also Dog therapy part of 'Just a paw' for hospitalized children

Not classified as a disease Compulsive shopping is not considered by the international scientific community as a diagnostic category in its own right, or rather a psychiatric disease. In the latest version of the DSM-V (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) present instead hoarding (compulsive hoarding), i.e. hoarding pathology, which includes the subtype with excessive purchase, which affects about 64% of cases: these patients have a more serious form of disorder (early onset, more marked symptoms, greater probability of other pathologies such as anxiety, depression, addictions). If compulsive shopping is not a real disease, how can it be recognized? The person can try to answer a few questions to understand if they are at risk – says Mosini -: how often do you buy things that you don’t use? How often do you happen to say “but yes, I’ll buy it because it’s a chance but then that’s it, the last time”? How often do you shop to feel better? Do you spend more time/money than intended shopping? How often do you buy impulsively only to regret it later? The typical objects of compulsive shopping are clothes, shoes, bags, jewellery, beauty products. They are things that you do not really need or that you may already have, that do not correspond to personal tastes or that are beyond your economic possibilities. Sometimes purchased items quickly lose interest enough to be returned, hidden or given away. See also Gimbe: "Covid infections increase by 55%, hospitalizations + 32% and intensive care + 36%"

Difficult to arrive at a diagnosis When a person suspects he is a compulsive buyer what can he do? First of all, one aspect should be underlined: sufferers of the disorder rarely feel remorse (perhaps for having spent all the money) – points out the expert -, because the pleasure that precedes and accompanies the very strong shopping, is configured as a real addiction. The hardest part is finding the right motivation to decide to deprive yourself of something that is still gratifying. Moreover, in the scientific literature, compulsive shopping is often associated with other disorders such as depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety, eating disorder, pathological gambling, kleptomania. There are no specific tests to diagnose compulsive shopping: questionnaires have been developed, but they are found to produce too many false positives. The phenomenon is complex and nuanced and there are those who, among scholars, associate it more with an anxiety disorder, some more with impulsivity, some with a real addiction. Thus there is little agreement on the criteria for arriving at a diagnosis.

Predictive factors and recommendations However, there are recognized risk factors. For 95% compulsive buyers are women between 20 and 30 years old, people who have or have had an emotional sphere disorder such as anxiety, phobias, depression – says Mosini -. There appears to be a high frequency of stressful events in these people’s histories. Attention Deficit Disorder (ADHD) is another predictor. Then there is data to support low self-esteem and low cultural level as elements of risk. Yet: people who experience emotions with little awareness are more prone to compulsive buying. The role of the social network (the circle of friends and acquaintances) is still not well understood: it could make the gratification of a purchase less necessary, but at the same time it could be related to a low ability to abstract oneself from mechanisms of conformity and the need to appear. What are the practical tips for those who experience shopping as a problem, without reaching pathological behaviour? Don’t use credit cards – replies the expert -, avoid buying online. In fact, the Internet can activate the compulsive mechanism and the addiction-abstinence from the gesture. Online there is a constant exposure to any product, with “timed offers” and recalls of all kinds. The ability to pay with a click makes everything more attractive. For this reason, I advise patients to give up ATMs and credit cards and use only a small amount of cash at a time. Putting a person with compulsive shopping problems in front of an e-commerce site is like taking an alcoholic to a wine shop. Using cash it is easier to establish in advance (and respect) a certain budget. See also Vaccines and prevention in the elderly and the frail: a wide but not always homogeneous offer

Psychotherapy and drugs What treatments are possible for those who suffer from the disorder in a serious way? In general the psychotherapeutic and pharmacological approach – explains Mosini -. The most effective findings suggest cognitive behavioral therapy as the first choice; then the use of drugs with an anti-obsessive and anti-impulsive action can be of help in managing some specific aspects of the clinical picture, such as the marked impulsiveness, the toxicophilia (addiction) for the purchase and the tendency to accumulate. Pharmacological therapy should be thought of as an element to be included in a larger project, which must include family involvement and psychological support. Even some meditative techniques, such as the mindfulness, can be useful for improving self-control. Any advice ahead of Christmas? Those who have children can do a lot to teach them how much money and objects matter – concludes the psychotherapist -. Christmas presents are fine, but with measure and paying attention to the value of things. The “all at once” apparently reassures children and adolescents, but it can prove to be a source of problems in their later life.