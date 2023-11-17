Tuesday, August 29, 2023



| Updated 11/17/2023 09:49 a.m.















From on Friday, November 17th and until Monday, the 27th Black Friday week is celebrated for the eleventh consecutive time in Spain. The success and importance of this particular day that marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season crossed the pond to reach our country in 2012.

Since then, it has been extended more and more until it went from being a day with great discounts to taking over an entire weekend and, in many cases, even the entire month. Great deals on all types of products which, although they started out as just online offers, have now become an event for shopping lovers even bigger than the winter or summer sales.

Although at first the electronics products were the best-selling and most anticipated, the catalog of offers has been expanding to such an extent that, among the best-selling products on Black Friday, we find everything from a complete oral cleaning set to the latest video game. success.

We leave you here a list with the most desired items according to users for this upcoming Black Friday 2023.

Samsung 55Q77C QLED 4K TV







Black Friday starts with discounts as juicy as this one here. Nothing less than one of the best This year’s Smart TV with a 46% discount which leaves it at the price of €699. The best colors and brightness to dress up your living room at the best price during Amazon’s Black Friday.

Oneplus 9 Pro 5G smartphone









For many users, the best Oneplus model for its excellent quality-price ratio and which you receive from today and While stocks last a 67% discount. If you wanted to renew your old mobile phone, now you can do it for €294. AMOLED screen, Hasselblad camera and 8 GB so you have everything you need without breaking the bank.

Echo Dot 5th Generation









Take the step and get started in home automation with this Alexa device with which you can control all the smart systems in your home or enjoy the best music thanks to its powerful speaker. Blast your Amazon Music or Spotify playlist and let Alexa say good morning for only €26.99. Don’t miss this price reduced to 58%!

realme wireless headphones









With a 43% discount on this model of headphones with Dolby Atmos system and noise cancellation at the price of €22.99, you will have made a purchase of 10 for this Black Friday. With three adapters for hate and some good recordings, it’s all you need to go with music anywhere. Additionally, Amazon users speak highly of its battery life. For them!

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control









Don’t let them change the channel and take advantage of the super 44% discount on this fire stick that, in addition to including Alexa, allows you to comfortably control and navigate your favorite streaming platforms. Buy it now for only €24.99.

