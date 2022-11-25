Black Friday 2022: how Italians’ brains are activated

How will the brain behave on Black Friday 2022? Customer behavior on Black Friday may appear extremely rational. Finding the same product at a lower price is a logical reason to buy. If we then consider a 2022 with “monster” inflation, then the search for the offer becomes even more relevant.

Behavioral finance has demonstrated, incontrovertibly, that logic is insufficient in understanding human decisions. Indeed, rationality alone does not explain the success of Black Friday. Activation on purchase is not associated with income. A recent market research published by Kantar highlights that 70% of the population will buy during Black Friday, without substantial distinctions by income bracket.

Why would someone without financial problems wait for a confusing moment to buy? What is rational about taking the risk of not finding the desired product or service when the impact of the discount is an infinitesimal percentage of one’s income or assets?

The psychologist Richard H. ThalerNobel prize winner for economics, has shown that, in addition to the pleasure of buying, there is an added pleasure linked to the idea of made a deal. It has demonstrated in many researches that knowing that you are buying at a more advantageous price generates an additional pleasure in the consumer, which is added to that associated with the purchase.

Finding the deal increases self-esteem and makes you feel better. The customer feels smarter and more intelligent for having bought at the right time at a lower price. And it is precisely this added pleasure that is the definitive push to purchase. This “search for a bargain” explains why Black Friday involves even the wealthiest people.

Even the recent past plays a role in consumption choices during this Black Friday, the first truly free post-pandemic. In the previous months, fear of her reigned supreme, all rightly fearful of the rise in prices, driven by energy. Many have been extremely shrewd in containing expenses, especially in day-to-day purchases, as confirmed by the drop in sales of large-scale retail trade and the increase in liquidity available on current accounts. Neuroscience has shown that when humans tend to exercise excessive self-control over themselves and for a long time, they are very likely to slip into the opposite extreme. Impulsive buying is the typical response following a moment of frustration and extreme attention in consumption.

The discount site Disk-up showed that 1 out of 4 consumers does not have a clear idea of ​​what to buy. People declare they will buy, but they don’t know what. An approach that actually seems disconnected from the search for savings linked to the inflationary moment we are experiencing. Many people will take off their “whims” on this Black Friday. It could be the most impulsive Black Friday in recent years. This additional slice of buyers could go to traditional stores, with the idea of ​​leaving the store holding the object of desire, whatever it is.

Black Friday is the symbolic ritual of global shopping. The discount is the surface. The studies of Neurosales they show that there is much more to the brain that buys, including the historical moment we are experiencing.

