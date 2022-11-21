It will go into effect at midnight on November 25, just after what is known as Thanksgiving in the United States, and will allow millions of people to save money on the purchase of hundreds of thousands of items: this is the Black Fridaythe event dedicated to shopping, for several years no longer the exclusive preserve of American consumers, but also widespread in our latitudes.

A phenomenon that in recent years has grown exponentially also thanks to online sales channels, where thousands of Italians, at the stroke of midnight, are now accustomed to meet to benefit from discounts, promotions and limited-time offers. In particular, one of the main catalysts of users’ attention is undoubtedly the fashion sectorwhich in this period of the year records a real boom in web searches for what concerns many clothing brandsaccessories and footwear.

Black Friday: because the hunt for offers runs on the web

Black Friday 2022 will be an opportunity for thousands of Italians to give or treat yourself to an item at a discounted price a little earlier than the seasonal sales. Currently, the hunt for offers is increasingly concentrated on the web because specialized e-commerce portals allow you to benefit from various interesting advantages.

First, generally these sales channels are characterized by one greater competitivenesswhich translates into cheaper prices than those offered by traditional physical stores, even on the occasion of an event such as Black Friday.

Furthermore, it is equally appreciated by users thewide variety of choice made available by the web, where it is possible to browse many models, so as to more easily find the one most in line with one’s preferences and needs.

In the fashion sector, one of the e-commerce portals that stands out for its rich catalog of footwear, clothing and accessories it is for example Mec Shoppingwhich constantly renews its offer making use of its many years of experience in the clothing field.

Finally, another aspect that leads more and more Italians to move towards online stores is undoubtedly represented by practicality: e-commerce portals, in fact, allow you to make purchases anywhere and at any time of the day, giving users the possibility to save time, concluding purchases in a few clicks. This during Black Friday also translates into the possibility of avoiding the long queues that inevitably form in traditional stores.

The most sought after brands online for what concerns footwear and clothing

To give an overview of the currently most sought-after products in the fashion sector in anticipation of the next Black Friday is Google Trends, which signals a significant increase in searches for boots and ankle boots. In particular, as far as brands are concerned, attention is mainly focused on Geox, Lancetti, Gian Marco Venturi and Gattinoni.

As far as clothing is concerned, however, it is currently possible to include among the most sought-after brands Levi’S, Timberland and Coveri Collection. There will also be a wide choice for those who will buy sports footwear and clothing, who will mainly focus on brands such as Nike, Lotto, Puma, Adidas and Givova.

But to welcome the addicted online shoppers there will also be lots of coats, jackets and jackets, which currently seem to include among the most popular brands Napapijribut also Kisses & Hugs, Solada and Guy. Of course, the upcoming rush to Christmas Gifts it will also increase the search for underwear, which has always been among the most popular products to put under the tree.

In the shopping cart of thousands of buyers there will be above all pyjamas, homewear items, underwear sets, socks and briefs, which will mainly see brands such as Bellissima, Gladys, Nazareno Gabrielli, Si è Lei, Infiore and Lepel.