Black Friday arrived, well the Black Friday 2022 and, while in the United States they are enjoying a well-deserved rest, the stores decide to put several of their products at a certainly attractive price.

If you were one of those who did not manage to buy something during the Good End, then you can take advantage of what is currently at fair prices during the Black Friday 2022.

In order not to make too many balls, we decided to present you with a curation of articles dedicated to video games that would be worth checking out. The joke is that we are showing in the list what is really worth it and not just what looks cheap.

PC – Best Deals Black Friday 2022

These are the highest Black Friday offers from the following lists, however, there are months without interest and also a couple of PC Gaming laptops with which you can approach this world and in a simple way.

Asus Laptop Gamer TUF F15 – Amazon – 19,999 MXN – Buy here

MSI Gaming Laptop Katana GF66 12UC-247MX – Amazon – 19,699 MXN – Purchase here

MSI – Video Card – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – Amazon – 10,503 MXN – Purchase here

Video Card ASUS NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Edition OC 6GB GDDR6 – Amazon – 5,708 MXN – Purchase here

MSI – Graphics card – Gaming Radeon RX 6650 XT – Amazon – 5,884.75 MXN – Purchase here

Razer DeathAdder V2 – Amazon – 499 MXN – Buy here

Razer Mamba Elite – Amazon – 509 MXN – Buy here

Nintendo – Best Deals

If you are really looking for a Nintendo game during Black Friday, then take advantage. The truth is that several Good End games are no longer available. If you see that game at a good price and you really want it, give it to yourself.

Mario Party Superstars – Standard Edition – Amazon – 999 MXN – Purchase here

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Standard Edition – Amazon – 999 MXN – Purchase here

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Amazon – 799 MXN – Buy here

Minecraft – Standard Edition – Amazon – 729 MXN – Purchase here

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Standard Edition – Amazon – 999 MXN – Purchase here

Hori Split Pad Pro (Black) For Nintendo Switch – 780 MXN – Buy here

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Amazon – 509 MXN – Purchase here

Metroid Dread – Standard Edition – Amazon – 939 MXN – Purchase here

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Amazon – 745 MXN – Purchase here

Xbox – Black Friday Deals

Do you have an Xbox console? Well, now is a good time to make that physical game collection more dignified. We have a little bit of everything here and we think this would be a good time to take advantage of the discounts on this day.

Razer Universal Quick Charge Stand for Xbox Series X|S – Amazon – 787.28 – Buy here

PowerA Wired Enhanced Controller for Xbox Series X|S – Amazon – 645 MXN – Buy here

Xbox Carbon Black Wireless Controller – Amazon – 1,119 MXN – Purchase here

Sonic Frontiers for Xbox One & Xbox Series S – Amazon – 1,061 MXN – Buy here

Gotham Knights – Xbox Series X – Amazon – 899 MXN – Buy here

Resident Evil. Village – Standard Edition – 599 MXN – Purchase here

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – Amazon – 699 MXN – Buy here

A Plague Tale: Requiem for Xbox Series X – Amazon – 983 MXN – Buy here

The King of Fighters XV – Amazon – 618 MXN – Purchase here

Deathloop – Amazon – 510 MXN – Purchase here

Razer Wolverine Ultimate – Amazon – 1,399 MXN – Purchase here

Lost Judgment – ​​Standard Edition – Amazon – 394.25 MXN – Purchase here

Cyberpunk 2077 – Amazon – 350 MXN – Purchase here

PlayStation – Best Deals

Last but not least, we also present you with a list of offers for PlayStation consoles. As you already know, these games are expensive, but thanks to Black Friday there are juicy prices that you can take advantage of and here we present them to you.

Pulse 3D White Headset – Amazon – 1,969 MXN – Purchase here

Wireless Controller Dualsense Galactic Purple Standard PlayStation 5 – Amazon – 1,189 MXN – Purchase here

ghostwire. Tokyo – Standard Edition – Amazon – 679 MXN – Purchase here

Gran Turismo 7 – Standard Edition – Amazon – 874.65 MXN – Purchase here

Deathloop – Standard Edition – Amazon – 749 MXN – Purchase here

No Man’s Sky – Amazon – 766.44 MXN – Purchase here

The Last of Us Part 1 – Amazon – 1,088 MXN – Purchase here

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – Amazon – 979 MXN – Buy here

Kena. Bridge of Spirits – Special Edition – Amazon – 652 MXN – Purchase here

Returnal – Amazon – 779 MXN – Purchase here

Persona 5 Royal – Standard Edition – Amazon – 647 MXN – Purchase here

What do you think of the offers that we have just listed?