D.he forest is female. And philosophical to esoteric. “For me, a moment is also eternity,” whispers a woman’s voice, introducing herself as “I, the forest” at the entrance to the permanent exhibition in the new Black Forest National Park Center. “Everything flows through me.” From flow, it drips: operational for weeks, but shut down by Corona, a few visitors are now allowed to enter the center, which Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann ceremoniously handed over to the operators in October.

The former biology teacher Kretschmann was also present at the laying of the foundation stone. The Black Forest National Park is ultimately the prestige project of the green state government of Baden-Württemberg. Founded in 2014 against resistance from forest owners, hunters and other former CDU regular voters with a predominantly robust relationship to the forest, it still lacked a large educational superstructure. The visitor center in the pretty seat of the park administration, a former hotelier’s villa, quickly turned out to be too small for the tall ambitions to bring people closer to nature – or more precisely: people to what should develop from a forest back into nature. And so it was decided to build a spacious new visitor center at the Ruhestein pass on the Black Forest High Road halfway between Baden-Baden and Freudenstadt. Money did not play a major role: the construction cost around 37 million euros, significantly more than originally estimated.

Landscape damage compensated

Even the booming nature conservation sector is not able to escape the logic of growth; their protagonists consider it necessary to seal off areas in order to spread their concerns, always in the expectation that this investment will generate a nice return in the form of greater general environmental awareness and thus compensate for the damage to the landscape many times over.

The actors are aware of the paradox of their actions. Which is why the participants in the architectural competition for the National Park Center in 2015 were faced with the challenging task of designing the large-scale project in a distinctive and discreet way at the same time. The competition was won by the Sturm und Wartzeck office based in Dipperz near Fulda. It prevailed with a design with an almost representational imagery in large form and hasty assimilation in materiality: the building consists of eight partially cantilevered bars that seem to lie wildly on top of each other like fallen tree trunks in a natural forest in which storms play mikado. The VitraHaus by Herzog & de Meuron in Weil am Rhein also sounds like a distant echo.

Fortunately, the imitation of nature is not carried out so far that the bars have an irregular round shape, instead they come as square timbers. The facade consists largely of shingles, and wood was used as far as possible, preferably from the region, right down to the structurally extremely demanding supporting structure (Schlaich Bergermann Partner). The fact that office partner Susanne Wartzeck has meanwhile been elected President of the Association of German Architects and, in this capacity, is trying to drive forward the turn towards more sustainable architecture under the catchphrase “Bauhaus der Erde” fits into the picture.

Sentimental effort

This attitude continued into the construction work. The trees on the construction site were categorized according to their ecological value in order to protect the more valuable specimens. When the skywalk was installed between the main building and the sloping observation tower with the help of a huge crane, the treetops in the way were bent aside with great effort so as not to have to cut the trees. Some craftsmen shook their heads at this sentimental effort, reports Ursula Pütz, head of the center.