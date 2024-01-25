Neither Black Forest Gamesto which we owe among others the two remakes of Destroy All Humans! recently published, has managed to escape the ax of Embracer Group, which is continuing its tearful restructuring. The study has laid off 50% of its workforce. Considering that it had 110 employees in 2023, the cuts should amount to around 55.

The layoffs were announced on Jan. 24, and executives promised staff more details next week.

A person familiar with the inside facts of the firm told Kotaku that the creative director of Black Forest Games and practically all managers were not affected by the cuts and will keep their jobs. In short, as often happens, crises reflect above all on those who actually work.

The news was confirmed by a now former studio employee who spoke publicly about the layoffs.