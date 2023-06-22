Home page World

The harmlessly cute appearance of the black-footed cat is deceptive – because it does not do justice to its character: it is considered the deadliest cat in the world.

Karoo – She is the “deadliest cat in the world”. This is how the BBC describes the black-footed cat in its series “Big Cats”, a program about actually big cats of prey. It is anything but large when fully grown with a body length of 37 to 43 centimeters. Even compared to domestic cats, which grow to an average length of 46 centimeters, they lose out. Despite this, she is reported on as if she were one of the greats. The reason for this is their extremely high success rate when hunting in the wild.

semi-desert landscape Karoo Position South Africa, Namibia Size 500,000 km² name meaning "dry, arid, stony land"

“World’s Deadliest Cat”: Black-footed cat is small but dangerous

Pet insurance company Agila writes about the black-footed cat: “When people talk about deadly wild animals from Africa, they usually say lions, cheetahs and leopards. The black-footed cat, Africa’s smallest wild cat, looks harmless next to it.” In fact, it looks extremely similar to a leopard, just as a kind of mini version. “With dark polka dots on a sandy base, she looks like his little sister,” says Agila.

The deadliest cat is mainly at home in the South African Karoo

However, black-footed cats belong to the grey, reed and sand cats. They got their name from the black coloring of their footpads. It is extremely rare for people to meet the animal, as they are considered extremely shy towards humans, despite their gifted hunting skills. In particular, it is at home in the Karoo, a semi-desert landscape in the high plains of the country of South Africa. In the United States, a house cat recently attracted attention that had adopted a mountain lion baby. It is not uncommon for the velvet paws to take care of other animal species with self-sacrifice: So a cat adopted a baby monkey and raises it lovingly, another loving cat mom adopted orphaned baby squirrels.

“60 percent success rate”: No cat species is as deadly as the black-footed cat

On the other hand, she does not shy away from her prey: “With a success rate of 60 percent, she is the most effective hunter of her kind. Insects, mice, birds and even larger rabbits in South Africa, Namibia and Botswana should therefore beware of her.” Reptiles would also do so are on their menu. According to the broadcaster PBS, she would also make about one catch an hour. She would eat up to 3,000 rodents a year, which would be her main dish. While domestic Cats prefer to have their prey in front of the door – but that’s not a giftas many cat owners mistakenly assume.

Animals black-footed cats length 37-43 cm Scientific name Felis nigripes Higher classification Real Cats

“The cute huntress thrives in open areas ranging from sandy to grassy with little tall vegetation. Accordingly, it is not made for a human environment”, as Agila explains – and emphasizes: “And it is not a cuddly toy”. But is it still a threat to humans, like the tiger a man fought in Jakarta?

No known cases of black-footed cats attacking humans

If it comes to an encounter, it could not be completely harmless. After all, in rare cases, even domestic cats can aggressively meet their owners and seriously injure them. Nevertheless, due to their small size, the probability of survival is likely to be significantly higher than in the case of large predatory cat attacks – even if the danger cannot be ruled out. However, there are no known cases of serious attacks.

Black-footed Cat: The world’s deadliest cat is an endangered species

The black-footed cat is threatened with extinction. She is one of the few small wild cats for which there is a so-called species survival plan. This is a stud book that records births and inheritance traits of black-footed cats in captivity, allowing zoos to interchange fertile cats as needed. This is how you try to maintain the population.

Black-footed cat in European zoos: “Unfortunately not seen since 2014”

But now that seems to be a plan of the past. The zoo in Wuppertal writes: “Unfortunately, the black-footed cat has not been seen in European zoos since 2014. The reason: the so-called non-infectious amyloidosis. A disease in which protein deposits destroy the tissues of the kidneys.

The serious poisoning is deadly for the animals in any case. It is known that amyloidosis occurs both in zoos under human care and in the wild. However, out of 36 autopsied black-footed cats that died in captivity, researchers were able to detect the disease in a total of 68 percent.

Fighting locusts endangers black-footed cat

According to “biologie-seite.de”, the main problem for survival in the wild is overgrazing of the grasslands by cattle breeding. Loss of habitat would automatically mean less prey. “The use of poison to combat locusts poses another serious threat, as the insects are eaten by the cats.” And so, thanks to man, the world’s deadliest cat makes an even smaller animal a mortal threat.