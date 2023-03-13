Despite the reassurances that there would be “no political approach” but only “a historical reflection”, the parents of the students of the Bissolati elementary school in Cremona firmly opposed the project of two teachers who wanted to study for children the fascist piece Black Face.

“A vile song that shouldn’t be taught to elementary school children. The story cannot be explained like this”, the families let the principal Daniela Marzani know, who replies: “It is not an official project because it is not included in the training offer plan. And it hasn’t been approved yet.” The confrontation took place during a class council in which they discussed how to teach children the values ​​of the Resistance: the proposal to teach Bella Ciao was also criticized.

Interviewed by Everyday occurrence, the school principal reiterated: “The musical educational project has been misrepresented. Something in the interclass council did not work, I can guarantee that there is no political approach but only a historical reflection”. The text of Fccetto Nera tells of an Italian soldier leaving for Abyssinia who promises “another law and another king” to a “moretta” from what is now called Ethiopia. Benito Mussolini initially tried to have it banned for the explicit inter-ethnic reference. To date, however, the piece is considered a musical eulogy to the Ventennio.