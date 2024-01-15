The animal kingdom is full of amazing examples of parenting, from those who sacrifice themselves for their children to those who abandon them immediately after birth. Among the many animals that care for their offspring, one of the most unusual and fascinating is the black-eyed squid (Gonatus onyx), a species that lives in the depth of the North Pacific Ocean.

The black-eyed squid, also known as clawed-arm squid, owes its name to the characteristic dark color of its eyes and the presence of claws on its arms, which it uses to grab prey and defend itself from predators. This squid can reach a length approximately 30 centimetres and feeds on fish, crustaceans and other squid.

What makes this squid really special, however, is its reproductive behavior, which distinguishes it from all other known squid species, in fact the black-eyed squid is the only squid that takes care of its eggs after laying themcarrying them with them for months until they hatch.

Because the observation of this black-eyed squid is rare and precious

The reproductive habits of the black-eyed squid have been first discovered in 2005thanks to a study published in the magazine Nature by a group of researchers led by Brad Seibelmarine biologist fromUniversity of California at Santa Barbara. Scientists observed and filmed several female black-eyed squid swimming with their eggs in waters between 1,400 and 2,300 meters deep off the coast of California and Oregon.

The females held the eggs with their arms, forming a protective sac that could contain up to 3,000 eggs, and these were arranged in clusters of different sizes and colors, depending on the stage of development; females pump water through egg clusters to keep them supplied with oxygen and to remove waste products.

This reproductive strategy is unique among squid, which usually lay their eggs on the seabed or on solid substrates and then abandon them to their fate. The advantage of carrying the eggs with you is to protect them from predators and adverse environmental conditions, thus increasing the chances of survival of the young.

However, this behavior also has high costs for the mother, who he must give up feeding and resting to dedicate himself entirely to looking after the eggsFurthermore, the bag limits the mobility and visibility of the female, making it more vulnerable to predator attacks.

Scientists estimate that the mother will carry the eggs for 6-9 months, depending on the temperature of the water – which affects the speed of development of the eggs –, and during this period, she will not feed because the egg sac blocks her mouth. It is believed that mothers probably they will die soon after hatchingafter having exhausted their energy reserves.

A spectacular video that shows nature in action

Recently, the black-eyed squid returned to the spotlight thanks to a spectacular video showing a female swimming with her eggs in deep water. The video was recorded by a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV). Schmidt Ocean Institutea non-profit organization dedicated to oceanographic exploration and research.

The video was published on Instagram page of the organization, where it received thousands of views and enthusiastic comments. The video shows how the squid traveled through the water with its eggs, holding them with its arms and pumping water through them, and according to the caption, this squid was filmed near the Caballito outcrop in Costa Ricato one depth of approximately 1,900 metres.

This video is a testament to the beauty and diversity of marine life, which often escapes our eyes due to the difficulty of observing animals that live in the ocean depths. Thanks to technology and the curiosity of scientists, we can discover and admire the hidden wonders of the underwater world, such as the black-eyed squid, an exceptional parent who takes care of its eggs with dedication and sacrifice.

