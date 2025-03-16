It is the first 2025 race in the F1 and the morning in Australia becomes black for the Spaniards. Carlos Sainz, who won last year, and Fernando Alonso, who fought for the points, destroy his illusions against Albert Park’s walls. … Two abandonments to start in a stressful, rainy and survival race that crowns Lando Norris with the fastest car, the McLaren, before the worst possible rival, Verstappen second with the Red Bull.

The course begins with a general rookie. The old youth axiom to power breaks in Melbourne with a double strip in just a return. Isaac Hadjar, the French of Algerian origin who debuts in the F1, lasts two curves in action.

The Racing Bulls pilot loses the white car, the star in the formation return, without having given the exit, and expresses in his lament all the frustration generated by F1. He cries, does not take off his helmet, lower his head and bring the way to the garage. On the way it is collected by Hamilton’s father, Anthony, who offers comfort and a shoulder. Image of humanity in a sport without feelings.

Jack Doohan is as follows. A threatened pilot before debuting for the shadow of Franco Colapint, the charismatic Argentine substitute in Alpine and signed by BriTore. The Australian also star the French car.

Before completing the first round, the third abandonment caused by the rain. Carlos Sainz impacts the close walls of Albert Park and in The Williams garage They take their hands to their heads. “The power of blow has entered,” explains the Spanish. The Madrid, who won in Australia last year after his appendicitis operation and knowing that Hamilton whipped the seat, now purges bad luck.

It is a survival race that alternates rain, walls and an accident carousel. A fight for the victory among the McLaren, the fastest car and with more rhythm, in front of Max Verstappen, the best pilot, the one who does not fail and is always behind the rearview mirror.

The tension of Lewis Hamilton, Very nervous and tense in the comments by radio with his new engineer in Ferrari, Ricardo Adami. It is not his career, the red car has no speed in Melbourne. It ends tenth.

Water stress is taken by the sink to Fernando Alonso. The Asturian struggled for the tenth position, all very matched, and loses control of Aston Martin, star against protections and has to retire. Three years ago the two Spaniards do not abandon in the same race (Imolla 2022).

The McLaren is the best carbut the F1 are not just mathematics and calculations. Verstappen is stalking and plays its cards, stays out with the rain with smooth tires after harming its rivals. His pressure causes a piastri error, which escorted Norris in a hypothetical double of the Wonking British.

The Dutchman also presses Norris in the final stretch, the last episode with the McLaren damaged in the flat bottom while the accidents continue (accidents (Lawson, Bortoleto, more debutants). But this time Norris does not yield, keeps calm, continues for the dry lane and achieves victory.