Black Desert Online continues to give a lot of itself, and that is shown by the latest data. While since Pearl abyss have concentrated on the improved version for PS5 and Xbox Series, users are increasingly attracted by its content. Because, although the MMORPG already enjoys great popularity within the genre, now it has just increased its number of new users a 165% arriving to more than 40 million daily logins.

The game registers more than 40 million daily loginsFrom the developer they have several theories around this phenomenon, as they attribute all the success to the set of content released in recent weeks. On the one hand, several classes available in the title have been rebooted and enriched with unprecedented improvements, something that adds to new options in the basic appearance of the characters each time they level up.

However, the developer has implemented more novelties that could also have caused an increase in users. On the one hand, the game has not stopped receiving content updates, although the popularity of the seasonal server is not ruled out either. Be that as it may, this is a cause for celebration, and from Pearl Abyss they want to celebrate the entry of players with a small gift: to copy objects, we will only need 1 Marni’s Unstable Fuel. This change will be active until February 2nd.

Of course, Black Desert Online has captivated all MMORPG lovers, both for its general mechanics and for details that extend the gaming experience. Not for nothing do we value its character creation tool, which has allowed us to experiment to seemingly impossible levels. If you are curious about this game, keep in mind that in our analysis we have highlighted its intense combat, its spectacular graphics and the variety of activities beyond battles.

