The expansion of dark horror narratives that will put you to work day and night is here. Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light launched on June 14, 2023, and gets a makeover with a story tree. I mention the most outstanding details.

What is interesting about Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light?

The Origins: Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light

In theory, this new expansion would open up the initial panorama (at the story level) of the various classes that we can find in the general delivery.

The imaginary in which it is located Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light It is the period of the Joseon dynasty that occupied the (“unified”) Korean peninsula from the 14th to the 19th centuries. In this period, the capital that continues to be Seoul was established (for South Korea, and of course, outside of fiction). In this time span, it also suffered a couple of brutal Japanese invasions.

This period can be translated for the West as the medieval period, there are almost four centuries, and there is a lot of movement, so, of course, Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light It is loaded with a lot of folklore that occurs as oral narrative exchanges between different spaces (I mean different nations, as we know them now).

The narrative is posed as a tree of stories. It all starts when, upon arriving on the island, they accuse us of an important murder. After this and to defeat an imposing spirit of the place, we will have to kill all the protagonists of the classic legends of South Korea, which are spirits that afflict the population.

Source: Pearl Abyss

These accumulated achievements will allow us to reach the great antagonistic tiger as part of a vertebral narrative objective.

There are eight legends that promises us Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light at the beginning, Obviously they are the main missions, but it has many secondary ones; in addition to exploration and eventual development to acquire what is needed in an online MMORPG.

In the narratives we will find from a cursed woman who cries and searches for her lover, to fallen warriors, a king with donkey ears and even a magic flute that could call a dragon.

Yeah, stories steeped in East Asian folklore are full of unexpected twists.

Black Desert: classic mechanics and gameplay

At first glance, you may think that Black Desert does not offer something really different from what we could see in the FF XIV either The Elder Scrolls Onlinewhich are the titles he particularly contrasts with.

However, the overall delivery of Black Desert and especially the expansion of Land Of The Morning Light shows some truly deep and complex lore.

At a mechanical level, I couldn’t stop to explain the hundreds of controls, commands and so on, because entire pages could really be written about this, especially if we remember that there are more than 20 classes.

Source: Pearl Abyss

However, what I can say is that in essence, we have the classic MMORPG. In Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light, we customize our character in an exaggeratedly detailed way (face shape, skin type, hair -from texture to color-, makeup, eyes and their smallest details, tattoos, expression lines, muscle complexion, and even your astrological chart for socializing with others ).

So an essential point to make is this, because it is very comfortable and will make your experience much more unique if you take the time for your character.

On the other hand, in Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light we control a character that we also customize with abilities that will depend on their class.

Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light It shines especially for its fun and very original combat system. While it’s an action RPG (so you’ll know what to expect from the genre), its charm lies in the chaining of abilities. You can combine different actions to generate a more aggressive attack. Something quite exciting.

Source: Pearl Abyss

Another important thing is that sometimes, you can feel like you’re in a shooter, because you use the mouse pointer a lot to cast the abilities.

Thus, Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light you live with especially hybrid mechanics, that to some degree allow you to experiment. His main mechanics are based on a weak hit, a strong hit and a dodge hit. So part of classic dynamics that eventually allow you to create much more interesting and specific skill trees.

It should be noted that the bosses are careful.

The visual section: old light scenes

The scenarios of Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light They are varied and each one has its own. The attention to detail that characterizes the main delivery is maintained.

we will have from open fields, ancient castles and impressive statues to nearby towns with fresh and mysterious elements.

On the other hand, the cinematics further enhance the environments. And following the slope of the graphic section, the way in which the legends are told through canvases and with the style chosen by Pearl Abyss is simply beautiful.

Source: Pearl Abyss

In this regard, from my perspective, Everything flows. Despite the fact that the title has its years, it remains fresh and classic at the same time. Veteran players will love it.

some little problems

I will not deny that I had several problems with the sound. However, I don’t think they affected the gameplay either, at least not on any major level.

But, I also had some bugs, and at times my character’s mobility felt very stiff, although I can’t say it stopped. I could tell that sometimes the movement just isn’t that fluid. The maneuvers are strange, and sometimes this does not help the perception of mobility.

The graphics are of good quality, however, of course it feels its age. However, I do not consider this a bad thing.

Source: Pearl Abyss

One constant though is the quest prompts, sometimes they can be really confusing. And if the punch is that the narrative is involved with these, well, it is an undeniably important problem.

Should I play Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light?

The new installment is really overwhelming in terms of content, so if you are willing to invest a lot of time, Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light it will hug you tightly, because it will offer you a long path full of missions and small and large details to discover at all times.

On the other hand, it’s difficult at the moment to innovate in almost any video game installment, and in online MMORPGs it could be an even greater challenge. However, the narrative is the most basic breaking point that can make a sharp impression while offering a distinct place for players.

Source: Pearl Abyss

I consider that the narrative of legends, which, in turn, implies starting from the medieval imaginary of East Asia (also known as the Far East), It is a very interesting folkloric narrativeBut if you’re not interested in these topics and don’t know even a little about the culture, you’ll probably find them a bit boring.

On the other hand, it should be noted that legends are culture and different worldviews (of our West in contrast to the East), can cause shocks that could lead to misunderstanding.

I like everything that has to do with the Orient, so I think that the narrative gives it substantial nuance. Besides that the kinematics are constant and of quality, Thanks to this, the narratives achieved an important exposure effect.

So we think it’s a good installment that will give you hours and hours of free play.

Let’s play Black Desert: Land Of The Morning Light with a PC code provided by a Pearl Abyss representative in our region.

