Black Desert is currently downloadable free on Steamobviously in the PC version, for a limited period of time but destined to remain in the library of those who redeem it within this promotion, therefore representing a real game as a gift.

You can get Black Desert at this address on Steam, simply by clicking on “Add to account”. However, it is not the first time that this has happened with the title in question, given that it had been the protagonist of similar initiatives in the past, but it remains a very interesting opportunity for all those who do not disdain to delve into a decidedly large and complex MMORPG like this one from Pearl Abyss.

Black Desert normally costs € 9.99 as a base, but there are of course additional packs to purchase to enrich the gaming experience or get various in-game bonuses, gear and more. It is an online RPG with a fantasy setting that has recently also obtained a strong graphic restyling and which continues to be supported with considerable consistency by the Korean team.

In addition to combat, Black Desert offers a wide range of activities to be carried out within the vast online world, so it could be a title suitable for different tastes and this promotion with the free title makes it particularly attractive. The offer expires on April 13 at 19:00.