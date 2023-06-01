Black Desertfantasy MMORPG title developed by Pearl Abyss, presents us a new update for one of its most popular characters: the lovely Woosa.

This update provides a series new Woosa equipment and a different gameplay approach towards the character. It will also be dedicated to her a mission, with a precious reward up for grabs.

Woosa, empowered by visiting the Seocheon Flower Kingdom, a place known in traditional Korean legends, will arm herself with a magical Book of Souls and will be able to use his newfound powers to fight.

This book provided the young woman with the ability to control floral power and, thus, developed some brand new skills:

Blooming Death (death in bloom): through Sari flowers it will be possible to absorb the power of enemies to be able to reuse it against them

Players will also be able to participate in a series of events created especially to celebrate the updateamong them, a mission that requires you to kill 500 enemies.

The update is available starting today.