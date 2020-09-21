Highlights: Relief for film actor Salman Khan in the much-talked-about Black Deer Hunting and Arms Act episode.

Order for Salman to appear in court on 1 December now instead of 28 September.

Jodhpur The film actor Salman Khan has been ordered by the District and Sessions Court, Jodhpur to appear before it on 1 December in the famous Black Deer Hunting and Arms Act case of Rajasthan. Earlier on September 28, Salman was ordered to appear in court. On 14 September, the hearing of the Black Deer Hunting Case and the State Government’s Arms Act on the petition of Salman could not be completed, on the next hearing date, it was ordered to appear in the court itself. Salman had also earlier appealed for an amnesty, which was accepted. Now Salman will have to appear in Jodhpur court on 1 December.

What is the whole matter



22 years ago, in October 1998, Salman Khan was accused of hunting two blackbuck in the outskirts of Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur. The court has been hearing this case for the last several years. During this, Salman has been convicted and sentenced to five years. On the other hand, co-accused actors Saif Ali Khan, actresses Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre were acquitted, giving them the benefit of doubt.

