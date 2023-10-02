Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Split

Ukrainian President Zelensky and his Foreign Minister Kuleba are fighting for support in the diplomatic arena. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

First Slovakia, perhaps soon the USA and finally Poland. Three allies are currently threatening to break away from Ukraine.

Kiev – Ukraine is threatened with losing allies in the war against Russia. In the largest donor country, the USA, no new aid is being decided precisely because of the ongoing budget dispute. And in Slovakia, the pro-Russian Robert Fico and his “Smer” party won the parliamentary elections on Saturday. The Polish government is also slowly moving away from Zelenskyj’s side in the election campaign. All of this will “rightly worry” Ukraine, said the chairwoman of the Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP) on ZDF on Sunday, October 1st.

In Kiev people are well aware of the precariousness of the situation. There are talks with both parties in the USA to make it clear “that there is much more at stake in Ukraine than just Ukraine”. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this on Monday (October 2) on the sidelines of the EU foreign ministers meeting in Kiev. That’s exactly what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to do during his visit to Washington at the end of September. A small group of Republican members of the House of Representatives have so far refused to extend aid for the attacked country.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Biden: Republicans are “playing with fire”

The United States was Ukraine’s largest donor country in 2022, with $77 billion in military and financial aid, as well as humanitarian support. This emerges from a new analysis by the US think tank “Council on Foreign Relations”. The emergency budget that has now been approved for the next 45 days does not contain any further aid for Ukraine. US President Joe Biden called for 300 million to arm and train Ukrainian soldiers. According to the news agency Reuters Biden said on Sunday (October 1) that he was disappointed by the “playing with fire” that Republicans in Congress were doing. Support for Ukraine must not be interrupted “under any circumstances.”

Slovakia election winner Robert Fico: sanctions against Russia “useless and harmful”

The winner of the election in Slovakia, Robert Fico, promised during the election campaign to end arms deliveries to Ukraine. “The people in Slovakia have bigger problems than Ukraine,” he said during the election campaign. If Fico forms a viable coalition, his country could become the second in the European Union, alongside Hungary, to categorically reject arms deliveries to Ukraine. Fico has already served as Prime Minister of Slovakia three times. His foreign policy has become increasingly Russia-friendly over the years. He described the EU sanctions against Russia after the annexation of Crimea as “useless and harmful for Slovakia”. In March, Slovakia delivered Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Election winner Robert Fico after the Slovak parliamentary election on September 30th. © Ondrej Deml/CTK/dpa

The Slovak political scientist Katarína Klingová from the think tank “Globsec” in Bratislava sees the election campaign in Slovakia as “flooded by Russian disinformation”. However, this is mainly spread by domestic political actors. FDP politician Strack-Zimmermann also sees such a danger of so-called hybrid warfare in Poland: “We know that these so-called hybrid attacks particularly make the states that are willing to help want to help,” she told ZDF.

Election in Poland: Will Ukraine lose one of its biggest partners?

A new parliament will be elected there on Sunday, October 15th. According to current surveys, the ultra-conservative “Law and Justice” party (PiS), which has so far been in de facto sole government, will need a coalition partner after the election. One possibility would be the right-wing radical “Konfederacja”. According to a current analysis by the “German Marshall Fund”, this is repeatedly noticed by Russian disinformation and anti-Ukrainian campaigns.