THE EXTINCTION OF the trusts of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), which protect some 20 billion pesos, is where the 4T government will now head.

After yesterday’s vote, in which our advance of the traction achieved by Minister Norma Piña with the fall of Yasmín Esquivel was confirmed, comes a strong comeback from Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Tabasco started 2023 badly: with a two-hour difference, he lost the possibility of controlling the Court and also lost the opportunity to control the Federal Court of Administrative Justice (TFJA).

The promotion of Guillermo Valls to the latter and the arrival of Piña to the SCJN is the most thunderous signal against the obradorismo and the first firm step towards a balance of powers against an all-encompassing Presidency.

Norma Piña begins a complicated four-year Presidency where her first challenge will be to withstand the pressure that comes with the reforms to the Judiciary prepared by AMLO, the Legal Department and the Interior.

The President is inflamed, aggrieved and hooked on the impressive operation of the “ultra-right” that buried his candidate Esquivel Mossa, for which reason he enlists said reforms to violate the Court.

When Arturo Zaldívar became President of the SCJN in 2018, he found the treasure of the outgoing president, Luis María Aguilar: 10 trusts and two funds for social benefits for workers.

Also for the development of infrastructure that would facilitate the adoption of the new justice system and that as of December 31, 2018 its total balance was a whopping 15 thousand 500 million pesos.

The Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF) itself, through Audit Report 2018-0-03100-19-0003-2019, laid eyes on those same trusts.

David Colmenares pointed out the underutilization of funds as an irregular practice, since medical insurance, retirement and infrastructure benefits were paid with current spending.

Even with these indications, Arely Gómez, the supervisor of the Court, decided to maintain this practice for four more years, at the indication of course of Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea.

In numbers, the outgoing minister managed to accumulate four thousand 500 million more during his term, which will go entirely to the administration of the Piña presidency, and which are already in the sights of the National Palace.

I recently told you that as part of the initiative to Reform the Judiciary, Andrés Manuel López Obrador is preparing the dissolution of these trusts, to violate, like the INE, this other power.

Gómez’s permanence was key to preventing these resources from swelling the flows of the 4T government’s Welfare programs, eager in this nascent 2023 for money.

The comptroller had influence in the ASF itself, through her eternal collaborator Eber Omar Betanzos, who now works as Colmenares’ right-hand man.

But Doña Arely, like the rest of Arturo Zaldívar’s team, submitted her resignation on December 31 to give the new Minister President the freedom to name her own team.

Will the Court lose that bag of 20 billion pesos and the eleven ministers and the judiciary in general all their benefits? In the presidential house and Bucareli they are already loading the first missiles.

IN THE LAST stretch of 2022 we anticipate another two attempts to control the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: that of Mexican airspace and that of the enthronement of the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). In another legislative early morning like that of the TFJA, the morenos commanded by Ignacio Mier passed another initiative to modify the Airports and Civil Aviation laws to transfer control of such activities administered by civil authorities to the Army.

Here in October we already told you that Luis Cresencio Sandoval’s Secretary of Defense would take away that authority from the Mexican Air Space Navigation Services and that General Isidoro Pastor, director of AIFA, was blocking the Toluca airport. A counteroffensive by the national airline industry is coming back.

BY THE WAY, between Christmas and New Year’s the Secretary of the Navy, the Mexican Navy finally signed the contract to technologically equip the 17 maritime customs that are under the control of the hosts of Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán. The US companies Rapiscan Systems, chaired by Mal Maginnis, and Francois Zayek’s Astrophysics, were awarded a business worth around five billion pesos over the next six years, for the supply of X-ray detection systems.

Do you remember that here I informed you that Customs, still in charge of Horacio Duarte at that time, was going to hand it over to the Chinese, which led to the alienation of Ambassador Ken Salazar? The nearly 250 million dollars will come from FACLA, the trust that manages the National Customs Agency.

THIS FRIDAY MELCHOR, Gaspar and Baltasar, could leave a gift to the nearly 8,600 former workers of Mexicana de Aviación. But far from the longed for gold that they have been waiting for more than 10 years. And it is that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered them only 20 million dollars for the assets that the unions of pilots, flight attendants, ground workers and retirees still possess, where the brand is the most important.

Also add the Training Center, two simulators and offices in Guadalajara and the CdMx. If the workers accept what the Secretary of Labor, Luisa María Acalde, put on the table, they will charge a bicoca that would barely cover three months, compared to the four years of liquidation that they had signed in the award with the company, and that threw a figure close to eight billion pesos.

THOSE WHO ATTEND The interdisciplinary roundtables that the authorities are holding on the case of Mexican Food Security, assure that in the coming weeks all those involved in the purchases that this agency made from companies linked to Fernando Zurita, better known as Fernando Zurita, will be called to testify. the “King of grocery”, this during the period in which it was directed by Ignacio Ovalle.

These are the phantom purchases of 25 tons of sugar that were paid in advance to Servicios Integrales Carregin, as well as the contracts obtained by Gainmate Comedores Industriales and Comercializadora Aservayan, which sold inputs supposedly at a premium during the pandemic, for up to 53 million pesos.