Black Friday in UK. The country’s health authorities have registered 1,325 new deaths from coronavirus, its highest number since the pandemic began. Likewise, 68,053 positives have been reported, which is also the highest daily total to date.

But the situation could get worse, as announced in Sky News a spokesman for the UK Public Health Service (PHE): “We can hope that the death toll continues to rise until we stop the spread. “

Stay at home

For this reason, Dr. William Welfare, director of the response against the coronavirus in the PHE, asked citizens to stay at home whenever possible and warned that “approximately 1 in 3 people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and could be spreading it inadvertently”.

On the brink of collapse in London

Sadiq khan, Mayor of London, has warned that hospitals in the British capital may soon see collapse given the substantial increase in patients with coronavirus: “If we don’t take immediate action now, our national health service could be overwhelmed and more people will die. “

More than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

As the Health Service Journal detailed Thursday, even if the number of coronavirus patients increases Following the lower projections, by January 19 there would be a 2,000 general and intensive care beds deficit in London hospitals. Currently, the number of positives in the city already exceeds 1,000 for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Government aid

Khan stressed the urgency of the situation and He was hopeful to get help from the Executive by Boris Johnson. Due to this reason, it declared the spread of the pathogen as a “major incident”, a prerequisite for receive response from various government agencies.