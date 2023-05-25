Initiative by Ambev and PretaHub aims at accelerating artistic projects; Applications open until June 9

Cultural entrepreneurs have until 5:59 pm on June 9th to register for the Fund Bora Cultura Preta. The partnership is an initiative of PretaHub and the Ambev and launches a BRL 7 million notice to accelerate entertainment and culture projects.

According to a press release, the action “aims to broaden the horizon of opportunities for black cultural producers, artists and entrepreneurs across the country”. Here’s the full – 71 KB.

The fund is part of Bora – Ambev’s productive inclusion program, whose objective is to create opportunities for training, employment and income. The amount allocated to the initiative comes from a combination of own resources and investment via tax incentive laws.

Those selected by the program will participate in follow-up, support and training sessions with PretaHub and Afrolab. They will also have access to Ambev On’s knowledge trails – the giant’s learning and development space.

“We want to drive cultural producers on a long-term journey, encouraging a culture of learning and also providing spaces for training and exchange for them”says Andreza Machado, Social Impact Manager at Ambev.

Fundo Bora Cultura Preta has the support of the company’s External Diversity Committee and social entrepreneur Adriana Barbosa, founder of Feira Preta, CEO and creator of PretaHub.

“With this initiative, I hope that the marketing departments of other companies are inspired and invest financially in black proponents, not only for the social nature, but for understanding the consumption potential of more than half of the country’s population”declared Barbosa.

Read the rules on how to enroll in Fundo Bora Cultura Preta: