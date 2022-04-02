Now 42 years old, Eliane Aparecida de Paula remembers discovering what it was like to suffer racism in her childhood, in words, gestures and looks. Prejudice led the cook to be always alert. In a building in Jardins, in the expanded center of the city of São Paulo, she was assaulted while waiting for a car by app after leaving work and claims to have been the victim of racist insults.

To the report, Eliane tells that she tried to dialogue with the woman who would have made the offenses in a condominium on Rua Oscar Freire. Images from an internal security camera show that a woman – pointed out by the cook’s defense as a resident – approaches Eliane, who was sitting on a bench, and commits aggression with knees, hair pulling and head banging against the wall.

The situation was registered as racial slur and bodily harm at the 78th DP (Jardins) last October. Last Thursday, 31, Eliane represented the police, which is necessary in cases of conditional action crime, after obtaining the video of the aggressions through a court order.

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), an inquiry was launched on the same day to investigate the case, carry out investigations and analyze the images, in order to “clarify all the circumstances of the fact”.

Revealed in the Jornal Nacional on Friday, 1st, the assaults took place around 5:30 pm on October 22, 2021, but the images were provided by the condominium only after a court order at the end of March. In the video, Eliane sits on a bench near the exit of the building for approximately 3 minutes until she is approached by the alleged resident, who talks and gestures for about a minute.

Then the woman walks away towards the door. Eliane approaches and is pushed. They exchange words and, at certain times, the alleged resident again gestures and screams. After being prevented from leaving, she pulls the cook’s hair, who is cornered, takes about eight knees and has her head banged against the wall.

At this moment, the doorman arrives at the scene and manages to stop the aggression, being also hit by the woman. Eliane then returns to the bank where she was waiting for the car.

To the report, the cook said that she had tried to talk to the woman. “She would say ‘what a weird black woman’”, she comments. “I tried to ignore it at first, pretend it wasn’t me,” she recalls. “I tried to explain to her, to make her aware of the act I was doing,” she continues. “She would ask what I was doing there, who I worked for, and even then I tried to raise awareness. And she continued.”

Eliane told the alleged resident that that stance was racist. The aggressor, according to the version of the cook, would have replied that she had black friends and insinuated that Eliane wanted to “cause” and get money. “Everything she said was very strong”, she says.

After being pushed, Eliane decided to prevent the aggressor from leaving the place, in order to wait for the police to arrive. “I say that she committed crimes, that of racism, for having said horrible things, that she would call the police. I say firmly that she will be arrested, that I will call the police.” According to her, the alleged resident said that a complaint to the police “would go nowhere”.

In places where she is for the first time, Eliane usually even asks the client to meet her at the entrance to avoid some kind of discrimination, but she did not imagine that she would go through such a situation in the Oscar Freire building, where she has had a client for about six years. That day, she decided to wait for the car inside the condominium because of reports of thefts and robberies in the surroundings.

“Since childhood, we have suffered. The first ones, we don’t know what it is, because we don’t know what racism is. With books and information, he begins to understand and understand people’s looks, behavior, and racism in stores. There are numerous situations. At least once a week there is a situation,” he says. “Unfortunately, it is part of everyday life (of the black person)”, he says. “Now, at the level of this situation I experienced (in the Oscar Freire building), I never imagined living.”

Even in the most serious case he suffered, he says that some people doubted the situation and even treated the case as “victimism”. “I am a very warrior person, I work a lot. I lost a child in a traffic accident a year and four months ago. I was not looking for aggression.”

Now, he waits for “justice to be done”. “That a society like ours can understand that racism is a crime, that my color does not differentiate me from anyone else”, she comments. “I wanted her (the aggressor) to understand that it hurt me a lot, that it hurts people.”

She says she even avoided talking about the situation. “When I decided to speak, I decided for others, not for myself. My pain is great, it was making me sick to be silent,” she reports. So far, she says she hasn’t been able to see the images from that day: “I wasn’t able to watch everything. It all comes to my head.”

Eliane’s lawyer in the case, Theodoro Balducci argues that the video proves the crimes took place. “It’s very clear. There is no doubt. And it wasn’t a simple slap, a kick, there were several knees, headbutts against the wall, there was a push. We have a very strong context.” He comments that bodily harm can be punished from three months to one year, while racial injury can be punished with one to three years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine.

The report was unable to contact the alleged resident.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat