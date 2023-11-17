Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/11/2023 – 10:35

For the first time, Black Awareness Day will be a public holiday throughout São Paulo next Monday, the 20th – the new state law was sanctioned by governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) in September this year. In the capital of São Paulo, the date had already been celebrated since 2007, thanks to municipal law 14,485, of that year. Therefore, some services will have their opening hours changed over the long weekend. In another five states and in around 1,260 municipalities the date is also considered a holiday.

Banks

Bank branches will not be open for in-person service to the public on Monday, according to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). Alternatively, customers can use banks’ digital and remote channels, such as websites and apps, to make transfers and pay bills on days when branches are not open, in the same way as branch ATMs.

Mail

Post offices will also not be open on Monday, on the Black Consciousness holiday.

Agencies

All in-person service agencies of the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) will be closed on the November 20th holiday, as will the Poupatempo and Descomplica SP units. There will also be no opening hours at the Ganhatempo agencies in Barueri, Resolve Fácil in Itapevi and Rede Fácil in Guarulhos.

Vehicle rotation

The municipal vehicle rotation will be suspended for cars on Monday, due to the reduction in vehicle circulation in the capital of São Paulo. The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) will carry out Operation Estrada during the extended Black Awareness Day holiday, this Friday, 17th, until Monday. The concessionaires forecast that two million vehicles will use the road network towards the coast and interior of São Paulo.

CET recommends that motorists heading to the highways avoid traveling between 2pm and 10pm this Friday, preferably scheduling their trip for after 10pm. “The company also advises that drivers who use the highways around the capital, especially those who drive cargo vehicles, avoid accessing the city’s road system during this period”, it advises.

Health

On Monday, the Black Consciousness holiday, Ambulatory Medical Assistance (AMAs) and Integrated AMAs/Basic Health Units (UBSs) will operate normally, including for vaccination against Covid-19 and multi-vaccination.

See below the facilities that will be open during the holiday:

– Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs) – from 7 am to 7 pm;

– Integrated AMAs/Basic Health Units (UBSs) – from 7 am to 7 pm;

– Specialty Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMA-E) – from 7 am to 7 pm;

– Municipal Hospitals (HMs);

– Day Hospitals (HDs) – both those that operate 12 hours a day and those that operate 24 hours a day;

– Municipal emergency rooms (PSMs);

– Emergency Care Units (UPAs);

– Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) IV;

– Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) 192;

– Toxicological Emergency Laboratory (LET);

– Urgency and Emergency Regulatory Complex (Crue);

– Poison Control Center (CCI).

The four public veterinary hospitals (north, south, east and west) will remain closed during the holiday.

Blood donation

If you want to take advantage of the holiday to donate blood, contact Fundação Pró-Sangue to check about scheduling over the long weekend. Click here for more information.

Urban parks

Anyone planning to visit an urban park should pay attention to opening hours.

Cultural programming

The State Secretariat for Culture, Economy and Creative Industry organized a program to celebrate the trajectory of the black community in the Brazilian arts, with free attractions in the capital, interior and coast.

The Museums, Culture Factories, Theatres, Libraries and Cultural Workshops of the Government of São Paulo offer a varied itinerary. The Afro Brasil Emanoel Araujo Museum will have the 2nd Ocupa MAB, African and Afro-Brazilian Music and Gastronomy Festival, full of musical performances and popular culture with musicalities. This time, it will be in partnership with the Museu das Favelas, on the 20th, from 9 am to 6 pm.

The cuisine will feature flavors from Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Egypt, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and Uganda. Entrance and programming are free on the 20th, upon donation of 1 kg of non-perishable food that will be destined for partner institutions of the museum.

At the Museu Afro Brasil Emanoel Araujo, from the 21st to the 24th, from 9 am to 6 pm, Booggie Week will take place, the black culture festival that will bring together art, fashion, entertainment, music and tributes.