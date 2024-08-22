Ciudad Juarez.- There are no risks at the State Center for Social Reintegration (Cereso) 3 after the power outage that affected the entire Toribio Ortega neighborhood, reported the director of State Social Reintegration, Ricardo Realivázquez.

“As it is nighttime, everyone is already locked up and there is no risk, the PPLs (persons deprived of liberty) were locked up early in the morning,” said Realivázquez Domínguez.

He explained that the “Black Code” was applied, which means that there is no electricity in the prison, so the generators that supply the most urgent areas were turned on.

As part of this code, a protocol is implemented to follow in which internal security measures are intensified, such as roll calls of inmates and patrols by guards on a more frequent basis.

He indicated that everything is done with the same guard and custody staff of the penitentiary and no type of support from more elements was requested.