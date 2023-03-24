Henk R. has been acquitted of involvement in a murder attempt in Antwerp in 1993. The court of Amsterdam has this on Friday decided. The court had doubts about the guilt of the now 72-year-old R. – also known as the ‘Black Cobra’. The Public Prosecution Service demanded 22 years in prison against him last month.

In May 1993, a gunman opened fire on Henie Shamel, a drug and diamond trafficker, and his girlfriend Anne de Witte in Antwerp while they were in a parked car. They died a few days later. The OM suspected R. of having ordered the assassination attempt because he owed Shamel millions due to a failed drug deal.

The court of Amsterdam doubts whether R. actually gave that order, because all statements against him are “hearsay”. In addition, witnesses gave varying and differing statements and the defense was unable to question several witnesses. Evidence of telephone contact between R. and Shamel about amounts of money in the period before the murder and contact between R. and the executors of the assassination attempt are insufficient for the court.

Henk R. was serving a prison sentence in the United States until 2021 for drug smuggling. When he returned to the Netherlands in 2021, he was immediately arrested. R., who owes his nickname to the fact that as a young burglar he says he was “so agile that he fit through a keyhole”, has probably been a drug trafficker since the early 1990s, in the Netherlands and abroad. The shooter and two intermediaries were previously convicted.