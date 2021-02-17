Black clover is nowhere to be done, at least in the anime. An announcement that took fans by surprise, since The last episode of the anime will be broadcast on March 30, still without announcement of a possible continuation with a new season.

While the fans hope that Studio pierrot bring more seasons about the adventures of Pole and company in the future, there is already a vote in progress to decide which scene was the most epic throughout history.

Yesterday, February 16, the official account of Black clover in Twitter announced a new survey in which fans can vote for their favorite scene in the entire anime.

In addition, 10 lucky people selected will win a special poster commemorating the end of the anime, although only fans who live in Japan.

Is your favorite Black Clover scene a jaw-dropping showdown?

Returning to the question of the survey, you will find moments that the whole community remembers, such as the confrontation between the Wizard King and Licht, the fight against Zagred, and many more.

You can vote for the best anime scene from Black clover on the official website, for here.

This is one of the many sequences you can vote for.

We recommend you: My Hero Academia was one of the most viewed anime on Crunchyroll in 2020.

Finally, as we mentioned at the beginning, Black clover your anime will end this March 30, 2021.

Although yes, it was also commented that there will be an important announcement at the end of the broadcast, so many fans keep their fingers crossed that a new season is announced in the future.

The theory of various fans is that this could take time, as the anime was quickly catching up to the events of the original manga by Yuki tabata, so they will give space so they can re-animate it without having to include padding.

Since to continue with the adaptation, it would be impossible to have the original ending, and instead we could have an ending for the anime and another for the manga; something fans don’t usually like, like what happened to the first adaptation of Fullmetal alchemist.



