Black Cloverthe work of Yuki Tabatais already in its final arc, so all the fans are very excited, however, its publication suffered a small mishap and will rest for a couple of weeks.

At lastthe mangaka of Black Clover He took the big step and began the last stage of his work. We now see Asta at the final rung of his training to master a new skill. Obviously, it couldn’t be that simple and this was cut short while the Doomsday war was being waged.

However, to find out what is in store for Asta, We’re going to have to wait a couple of weeks.

Black Clover is published by Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine which announced that the manga will be taking a short break this week.. The next chapter number 346 was supposed to arrive weekly as usual, however, now the tentative date for its release will be December 25, in other words, we know that it will arrive two weeks later.

It is rumored that the reason for the delay is a personal problem that the mangaka is going through.

Black Clover: Chapter 345

Asta is in his final training, in his attempt to dominate Zetten. For their part, the paladins began to attack the Land of the Sun, and they will give us a great display of their power before the war against Clover Kingdom begins.

Where can I read the manga?

You can read it online at Manga PlusAlthough remember that only the final three chapters and the first three are available, so you must keep up to date.

you can also see the anime adaptation via Crunchyroll which has the delivery dubbed and subtitled. It currently has 170 chapters.

