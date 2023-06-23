













Black Clover The Wizard King’s Sword Rules Netflix

A few days after its launch, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King already has more than six million views on Netflix Japanand surpasses deliveries that score high in Latin America (Extraction 2starring Chris Hemsworth).

The film sweeps the Netflix Japan platform, it seems that the country of the rising sun welcomed Asta and company with open arms. However, the same cannot be said with views in Latin America.since the anime film is not even listed in the top 10 of the platform.

What is the movie Black Clover: The Sword of the Wizard King about?

Below is the official synopsis of the film, which is distributed through Netflix:

“As Asta continues to gain merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who has been feared for being evil and was even sealed away, now appears along with three previous Wizards. They have been revived with the Imperial Sword, and right now their goal is to destroy the Clover Kingdom. Now we will see the boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King face the previous Wizards! He has started a fierce battle involving all the magic knights attacking the Wizard King.”

At the moment Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King It is available on the Netflix platform.

