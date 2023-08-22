Shueisha announced that the serialization of the manga Black Clover will resume in Japan during the winter. The work of Yuki Tabata however, it will no longer be published on Weekly Shonen Jump but come on Jump GIGAwhich is issued to quarterly cadence.

Tabata has stated that he will do everything possible to bring the manga to its worthy conclusion, and that the quarterly serialization of Jump GIGA fits your personal situation better as author.

At the moment in Japan the work is in fact in the course of its last narrative arc, so we just have to wait to find out more information about it.

Source: Shueisha Street Anime News Network