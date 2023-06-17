Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Get a closer look at the time of its premiere and the fans around the world of the manga “Black Clover”, written and illustrated by Yuki Tabataare eager to see the adaptation of the story of Polea child born without magic, with his rival and adoptive brother, Yunoa prodigy with great magical power, who will unite to fight and protect their world by the power of the Wizard King.

It should be noted that this tape will not be considered canon in history, at least for now, however, lovers of the franchise hope that the new film will be the starting point to continue with the second part of the anime, whose first installment concluded. 2021 and had 170 chapters.

When is “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” released?

The feature film, adapted from the manga series written by Yuki Tabata, who also supervised the film, had been scheduled to open on March 16 this year, but due to production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held back. to be postponed and a new date for its release was confirmed: June 16, 2023.

The manga, which tells the story of Asta and Yuno and their rivalry to become the Wizard King, has 35 volumes, published between 2015 and 2023. Photo: Shueisha

Where to watch “Black clover: sword of the wizard king” ONLINE?

“Black clover: sword of the wizard king” (“Black clover: la espada del rey mago”, in Spanish) can be seen online on Netflix, so if you want to check it out, you just need to subscribe to any of the plans offered by the platform.

The film, which will open on the same day in theaters in Japan, will last one hour and 53 minutes and will have dubbing and subtitles in different languages, such as French, English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Watch the official trailer for “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King”

