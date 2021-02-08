Black clover It is one of the most popular anime of the moment. Millions of fans around the world enjoy it week by week. That through on-demand video platforms like Crunchyroll, or in that case, Funimation.

However, in the United States there are many who prefer to wait for it to be available not only with English dubbing, but to air on television. As in the programming block of Toonami.

Black Clover returns to Toonami with new episodes

Originally, it belonged to cartoon Network, but at present it is part of Adult Swim. At least as far as the US is concerned.

To promote the return of the series to this block, a preview was published, although what appears there is not new for a Latin American fan. They are segments of the training arc from the anime.

This content is not included in the original manga of Yūki tabata, but is a filler of Studio pierrot.

Black Clover already has a date for the final episode of the anime

It was an attempt on the part of this studio to lengthen the animated adaptation, although it lasted longer than anyone would expect. All due to the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19), which caused production of the series to be delayed.

Despite the above, it was supervised and approved by the own Tabata, so it can be considered canon within history. It has some good episodes, but also some very boring ones.

Anime is further ahead on Crunchyroll and Funimation

While those who see Black clover in Toonami are overdue, history in Crunchyroll Y Funimation is in the arc of Clover Kingdom vs. Kingdom of the Pica. Pole, Yuno and the rest are facing enemies that are powerful and ruthless.

They have the power of demons on their side, which significantly increases their strength. Even some characters have already died, and others are seriously injured by the terrible battles.

It will still take a while for Toonami get the newest episodes of Black clover. Of course, it will be paired when the anime ends, which will happen on March 30.

That was what was announced a few days ago. It is not known if the series will return at some point, although there will be a special announcement that day. It is suspected that he could return in 2022, at least to give time to Yūki tabata to advance with the manga.

It should be noted that Toonami In Latin America it has other programming, and it is handled differently than in the US.

Source.



