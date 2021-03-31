Black clover It came to an end with episode 170 and is meeting the expectations of its fans by solving doubts that it had been dragging during the four years it has been broadcast.

Like what happened with the bow Spade Kingom that revealed who were the parents of Yuno, in the final episode of Black Clover they reveal the past of Pole and they solve doubts about their family, specifically with their mother.

How we saw in the penultimate episode of Black Clover, the demon in Pole and his origin had strong relationships with his family, his mother is Tender.

Who is Asta’s mom from Black Clover?

The mom of Pole It turns out to be a woman similar to him, bright, happy and positive. Also, we discover that Liebe decided to save his life by abandoning him in the orphanage because she was also an outcast who could not live with the rest because of her ability to steal the life and magic of the rest.

‘My name is Licita, nice to meet you!’

In the latest episode of Black Clover, we found out that her mom would end up sacrificing her own life to save Liebe already Pole. This final episode is managing to close several of the mysteries of the saga.

However, this is not where the saga of Yuki tabata: The manga will continue its official distribution and it was announced that Studio pierrot will animate one more movie.

This movie would cover the current arc that is in production. Both its author and Studio pierrot They have not confirmed if there could be a new season that continues the anime.

