Japan had one of the most exemplary containments at the beginning of the pandemic due to COVID19. However, lately the studios have had to deal with the new infections, which cause delays in the production of anime. The latest project to suffer these consequences is the new film by Black Clover.

The latest projects that had delays in their schedule from anime were NieR Automata, Uncle From Another World, Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible and Bofuri whose distribution is licensed by Crunchyroll.

However, there are several major anime licenses that Netflix owns, including Black Clover so, in theory, should bring the movie too, once it opens in Japan.

Black Cover develops its last manga arc, which is the work written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata.

New Black Clover movie release date

The film will have a release date of June 16, 2023. although its original date was for March 31.

Seeking to mitigate the bad news a bit, the study released a new original art to keep the fans excited.

Here is Netflix’s description of the film:

“As Asta continues to gain merit on his path to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed, appears along with three previous Wizard Kings. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, his goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King against the previous Wizards! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King.”

Where can I watch Black Clover?

It is available with subtitles on Crunchyroll, so far counts with 170 chapters.

