













Black Clover Movie Releases Release Date Along With New Promo Art

The movie of Black Clover It was originally planned for March 31, however, it will arrive until on June 6, 2023, the good news is that it will have a worldwide premiere on Netflix.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard Kingthe movie just released a new art which allows us to see Asta’s showdown. Let’s remember that the young protagonist continues his search for power to become the Wizard King and change the world, despite being a young man who lacks magic in a world where magic is essential.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King It will last approximately 1 hour and 52 minutes, and will once again be in the hands of Studio Pierrot.

Source: Netflix

On the other hand, although official information about the fifth season of the anime has not yet been revealed, it is likely that before seeing the movie you need to be up to date with the manga or the anime adaptationbecause we can see familiar faces in the latest trailer.

The manga artwork of Black Clover is in its final stretch, we will soon find out if Asta will fulfill his dream and what will happen to the people who have accompanied him during his long journey.

Where can I watch Black Clover?

Currently, the anime series has 170 chapters that are available on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover is the manga work written and illustrated by Yuuki Tabata. It is available legally and for free through MangaPlus, currently has 360 chapters.

Deliveries are monthlys, the work has been published since 2019.

