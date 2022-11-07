Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard Kingthe free-to-play for devices iOS And Android announced in December 2021, it has unfortunately been postponed to the first half of 2023. But what arrives today is not all bad news!

The publisher Pearl Abyss and the developer Vic Game Studios have in fact confirmed that the game will enjoy a global release, and that a closed beta test session is currently scheduled.

In the past the race humanity was on the verge of extinction due to a demon. all seemed lost when a mysterious and lonely wizard stepped forward and faced the threat, coming out victorious. His heroic deed granted him the title of Wizard King, and his story has become legend. In this world, magic is the basis of everything. Asta, born without magic, promised his friends that sooner or later he would become the next Wizard King!

Below you can see a trailer with the prologue of the game!

Source: Pearl Abyss, Vic Game Studios Street Gematsu