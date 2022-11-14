The sleeve of Black Clover will go into a short hiatus because its author has health problems. This manga by Yuki Tabata has a return date for the on November 28, 2022, with issue 52 of the weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Black Clover, the work of Yuki Tabata, has been published weekly in Shonen Jump magazine since 2015. Its last chapter was released on November 6, it was the 331st installment and it was titled “Black Clash”. It should be noted that it is available in Shueisha’s Manga Plus in English.

Nevertheless, the 50th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced that the manga of Black Clover He will have a brief hiatus, so he will reappear until installment number 52, dated November 28, 2022.

In the magazine it was stated that the reason is that the author has some health problems – he was attacked by a “sudden illness” – but there are no more details about it, only that a specific date is contemplated for the return of the work. So in theory we could trust that there is nothing serious to worry about.

Source: Pierrot

What is Yuki Tabata’s work about?

In a magical world where the skills of this item give consistency to life, Asta is an orphan who is born without any kind of magical ability, however, his dream is to become the Wizard King, so he will embark on dangerous adventures to achieve it. .

In 2017, the manga was adapted to anime by the Pierrot studio and continued to air until 2021. It collected 170 episodes.

There will even be a movie released that is titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

when will it be released Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King?

Through the Netflix Twitter account it was announced that the film will be released on its platform on March 31, 2023.

