In a statement it was reported that Black Clover moves to Jump GIGA magazine, also from Shueisha. However, now it will be a serialization of releases by quarters. This implies that new chapters would arrive in the magazine every three or four months.

Yuki Tabata reported that he is leaving the weekly delivery magazine due to his state of health was suffering the consequences of the pressure of the deadline.

“The way Black Clover has continued, I’ve found that I started to struggle with the weekly manga creation schedule.”

He also commented that it was not an easy decision to make, however, he considers that it is the best for him and correspondingly for Black Clover, since now he will be able to masterfully draw all that remains of Asta’s adventures.

“After multiple discussions with the editorial department, it has been decided that I will move the series to Jump GIGA. I know that this sudden decision may come as a surprise to many of my readers. I’m so sorry that I couldn’t finish the series on Weekly Shonen Jump. But I think at GIGA, I’ll be able to finish [Black Clover] in a way that matches my current drawing pace and is much better for my health.”

So now we will have to wait a little longer to catch up on what is happening in the world of Black Cloverhowever, of course it pays to keep your author healthy.

Where can I watch Black Clover?

All 170 episodes of the series are available on Crunchyroll. On the other hand, the last three chapters of the manga can be read through MangaPlus, legally and for free. Currently, it has 368 episodes in total.

