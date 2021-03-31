Black clover his version culminated anime with episode 170, but this has generated many doubts among the fandom, because this manga of Yuki tabata still in circulation.

As long as your direct competitor Shingeki no Kyojin just confirmed the animation of his final arc, there seems to be more uncertainty on the part of Black clover that only has one movie announced.

At the moment, we do not know exactly which arch of Black clover will cover this movie or if it will serve as a continuation for a new season animated by Studio pierrot or any other.

Black Clover, the anime caught up with the manga

Like Naruto, Dragon Ball Z or Bleach, the studio had used the filler to be able to give a break to Yuki tabata and continue the story in the manga in time instead of stopping production as it did Shingeki no Kyojin.

Unfortunately, this could not continue like this, after animating more than 4 years without interruption the series had to stop as Dragon ball. At least with Black clover, we have a movie ad.

Licita and Liebe in the final chapter

Also, episode 170 of Black clover It ends up leaving several loose ends unlike Toriyama’s anime. This has encouraged much of the fandom to think that this saga that had one of the best endings of 2021 could soon continue.

Twitter users like @ReactionsPlay showed their happiness and support for the animation studio for the ending they left the anime on. At the moment, the #Black Clover has also been used by artists to share fanarts such as @ Lo0orii_

But, at the moment, we do not have any confirmation either by the animating studio, nor by Shonen jump or its own author. It only remains to wait for an official announcement.

If you haven’t seen the final episode, you can still watch it through Crunchyroll subtitled in Latin Spanish.

