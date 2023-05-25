













Black Clover and Ash’s championship in Pokémon arrive on Netflix in June 2023

To be more exact with the theme of the anime, we have to Black Clover: The Sword of the Wizard King opens on June 16. Then, On June 29 we will have the arrival of an alternative history to Netflix in Ooku: The Private Rooms. ANDJune 23 is when we will have more episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys where we see how Ash is finally crowned champion. Without a doubt, we will have it on June 6.

Netflix also has more family-friendly content with Lego Ninjago: Rise of Dragons coming June 1st. On the 6th of the same month we also have chapter four of My Little Pony: Leave your mark. On June 1st we will also have Runaway Chicks, Hotel Transylvania and PAW Patrol: The Movie for the 14th of the same month.

It looks like there is good content for June on the world’s largest streaming platform. Now it’s just a matter of getting organized and watching either a movie or an anime series.

What’s coming to Netflix in June 2023?

Yes, Netflix will have a lot of content in June 2023 and here we present it to you:

The series section brings a lot of exclusive content:

Never Me: Season 4 (6/8/2023)

Human Resources: Season 2 (9/6/2023)

Hounds (6/9/2023) (Korean Content)

Surrogate Mother (6/14/2023)

Glamorous (6/22/2023)

Titans: Season 4 (6/25/2023)

The Witcher: Season 3 (Volume 1) (6/29/2023)

Is it cake?: Second batch (6/30/2023)

Black Mirror: Season 6 (Coming Soon)

Netflix also gets five original movies and four more that are classics, including “The Big Short” that talks about the economic crisis of 2008. Here the list:

Rich in love 2 (2/6/2023)

Rescue Mission 2 (6/16/2023)

An image to believe (6/23/2023)

Across the sea (6/23/2023)

Nimona (6/30/2023)

They are like children 2 (1/6/2023)

Sheepdogs (1/6/2023)

The Girl Next Door (6/10/2023)

The big bet (10/6/2023)

