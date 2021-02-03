Black clover It is one of those titles that little by little has positioned itself in the taste of the community, either within manga readers or anime viewers. Speaking of the latter, the most recent season did quite well despite having a filler arc, as many expected the complexity that began to show later.

The bow of Spade kingdom, adapted original from the manga, began airing during January, and will be the last we will see this season, with the last episode of Black clover scheduled for this March 30, 2021.

This was confirmed through the official account of Black clover On twitter, in which it was also announced that there will be a special message at the end of the chapter:

Final chapter! An important announcement will be made that very day! The last episode will air on 03/30 (Tuesday). After the final broadcast we will give a relevant announcement.



It will be exciting for the final episode! Thank you for your support until the end.

Is it the end of the anime? Will it take as long to return as Bleach?

The reactions of the fans were diverse, as some consider that the message is quite clear about a definitive end to this adaptation, that is to say, there will be no more seasons.

Brother, it says ‘final’, get it. There is nowhere they say they will return. We only have hope.

Others believe that due to the great success of the anime it would be absurd not to continue with this adaptation, although it may be on hiatus for some time to give it space to distance itself from the manga, and thus not have the need to resort to filler.

I guess they will give the manga a little time and maybe go from season to season, that would be the best option. Hope it doesn’t end up like Bleach, taking A LONG time to come back.

Lastly, some fans are hoping that the final ad will be related to a movie for Black clover or confirmation that the anime will continue in the future.

Could Black Clover have a movie or even better seasonal animation?

Finally, the entire community agrees that they are quite satisfied with the treatment that Pierrot studio gave this title, and they just hope it doesn’t take as long to come back (if that’s the case) as it happened to bleach.

Do you think that Pierrot keep cheering Black clover in the future? Would you like to see Pole and company on your screens again? Let us know in the comments.



